10 Spooky K-dramas to Watch On Halloween
A mysterious being appears to people and sentences them to death. A team of people try to uncover the truth about these mysterious deaths
Image: Netflix
Hellbound
A detective and two exorcists team up to fight a powerful evil spirit that is terrorizing a small town
Image: OCN
The Guest
A woman who is cursed by a mysterious video begins to see ghosts and experience strange events
Image: tvN
The Cursed
A woman who can see ghosts falls in love with a man who can see ghosts as well. They team up to help the ghosts move on to the afterlife
Image: SBS
The Master's Sun
The deceased king rises and a mysterious plague begins to spread; the prince must face a new breed of enemies to unveil the evil scheme and save his people
Image: Netflix
Kingdom
A mysterious virus spreads through a high school, turning the students into zombies
Image: Netflix
All of Us Are Dead
A high school student who moves into a new apartment building begins to experience strange events as a mysterious disease begins to spread
Sweet Home
Image: Netflix
A man moves into a new apartment building and begins to experience strange and dangerous events as he learns the dark secrets of the building's residents
Image: OCN
Strangers from Hell
A successful detective and a rookie cop with a talent for voice profiling team up to catch the killer who murdered their loved ones
Voice
Image: OCN
A group of demon hunters from the Joseon Dynasty are reincarnated into modern day Seoul to fight evil spirits
Image: OCN
The Uncanny Counter