Pujya Doss

October 31, 2023

Entertainment

10 Spooky K-dramas to Watch On Halloween

A mysterious being appears to people and sentences them to death. A team of people try to uncover the truth about these mysterious deaths

Image: Netflix

Hellbound 

A detective and two exorcists team up to fight a powerful evil spirit that is terrorizing a small town 

Image: OCN

The Guest 

A woman who is cursed by a mysterious video begins to see ghosts and experience strange events

Image: tvN

The Cursed

A woman who can see ghosts falls in love with a man who can see ghosts as well. They team up to help the ghosts move on to the afterlife

Image: SBS

The Master's Sun

The deceased king rises and a mysterious plague begins to spread; the prince must face a new breed of enemies to unveil the evil scheme and save his people

 Image: Netflix

Kingdom

A mysterious virus spreads through a high school, turning the students into zombies

Image: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead 

A high school student who moves into a new apartment building begins to experience strange events as a mysterious disease begins to spread

Sweet Home

Image: Netflix

A man moves into a new apartment building and begins to experience strange and dangerous events as he learns the dark secrets of the building's residents

Image: OCN

Strangers from Hell 

A successful detective and a rookie cop with a talent for voice profiling team up to catch the killer who murdered their loved ones

Voice

Image: OCN

A group of demon hunters from the Joseon Dynasty are reincarnated into modern day Seoul to fight evil spirits

Image: OCN

The Uncanny Counter 

