Pujya Doss

 October 29, 2023

Entertainment

10 spooky K-pop songs to listen for Halloween

 A haunting melody and eerie lyrics tell the tale of a love that has turned into a monstrous obsession

Image: SM Entertainment

Monster - EXO 

 A dark and atmospheric track with heavy metal elements and chilling vocals that evoke a sense of dread and suspense

Image: Dreamcatcher Company

Scary - Dreamcatcher 

 A haunting and introspective ballad about the dark side of human nature, with haunting vocals and a melancholic melody

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Shadow - BTS

A seductive and twisted pop track with a chilling chorus and disorienting music video that creates a sense of unease

Image: SM Entertainment

Psycho - Red Velvet 

 A playful and campy electropop track with a Halloween-inspired music video that is both spooky and fun

Image: SM Entertainment

Dracula - f(x)

 A catchy and upbeat rock track with clever lyrics and a fun music video that is both spooky and lighthearted

Image: JYP Entertainment

Zombie - DAY6 

Stray Kids embark on a maze-like adventure, facing their fears with raw energy. Their chants and rap build a suspenseful atmosphere.

Miroh by Stray Kids 

Image: JYP Entertainment

 A powerful and energetic rock track with heavy metal elements and chilling vocals that evoke a sense of empowerment and defiance

 Image: Dreamcatcher Company

 Scream - Dreamcatcher

A dark and atmospheric ballad about the internal struggle of an artist, with haunting vocals and a melancholic melody

Black Swan - BTS 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

 A seductive and ethereal solo track with a haunting melody and chilling vocals that create a sense of mystery and intrigue

Image: Blockberry Creative

Eclipse - Kim Lip 

