10 spooky K-pop songs to listen for Halloween
A haunting melody and eerie lyrics tell the tale of a love that has turned into a monstrous obsession
Image: SM Entertainment
Monster - EXO
A dark and atmospheric track with heavy metal elements and chilling vocals that evoke a sense of dread and suspense
Image: Dreamcatcher Company
Scary - Dreamcatcher
A haunting and introspective ballad about the dark side of human nature, with haunting vocals and a melancholic melody
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Shadow - BTS
A seductive and twisted pop track with a chilling chorus and disorienting music video that creates a sense of unease
Image: SM Entertainment
Psycho - Red Velvet
A playful and campy electropop track with a Halloween-inspired music video that is both spooky and fun
Image: SM Entertainment
Dracula - f(x)
A catchy and upbeat rock track with clever lyrics and a fun music video that is both spooky and lighthearted
Image: JYP Entertainment
Zombie - DAY6
Stray Kids embark on a maze-like adventure, facing their fears with raw energy. Their chants and rap build a suspenseful atmosphere.
Miroh by Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment
A powerful and energetic rock track with heavy metal elements and chilling vocals that evoke a sense of empowerment and defiance
Image: Dreamcatcher Company
Scream - Dreamcatcher
A dark and atmospheric ballad about the internal struggle of an artist, with haunting vocals and a melancholic melody
Black Swan - BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A seductive and ethereal solo track with a haunting melody and chilling vocals that create a sense of mystery and intrigue
Image: Blockberry Creative
Eclipse - Kim Lip