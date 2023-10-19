Heading 3

10 Sport movies that are not biopics

Rani Mukerji played the role of a crazy sporty girl who wishes to join the men's cricket world cup team, so she disguises herself as a man. Later, she falls for the team's coach played by Shahid Kapoor

Dil Bole Hadippa!

Shah Ruku Khan's performance as the hockey coach Kabir Khan in Chak De India was irreplaceable. The fictional movie also has an India Vs. Pakistan angle to it

Chak De! India

Shreyas Talpade gave one of his best performances in Iqbal. The plot centers around a deaf and mute youngster who aspires to be a baller despite opposition from his family and the village

Iqbal

Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander is a famous sports drama. It revolves around two rival cyclists caught in a college level competition played by Aamir and Deepak Tijori

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander

Kai Po Che marked the Bollywood debut of Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The plot takes place in Ahmedabad and chronicles the journey of three friends who are enthusiastic about cricket with plans to create a sports academy

Kai Po Che

Salman Khan's performance in Sultan is considered as one of his finest performances. The actor showcased his versatility in the role of a wrestler

Sultan

The plot recounts the journey of two estranged brothers who were previously brilliant boxers but have since then gone down different roads in life. They join forces to compete in a mixed martial arts event, where they will square off in the final round

It is a comedy drama, especially made for school children. The plot centers on a young orphan who discovers a miraculous cricket bat one day, which enables him to become a good cricketer

Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii

Starring Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles, the film featured the actress as a bowler who despite losing her arm performs exceptionally well

Ghoomer

Aamir Khan's 2001 released film Lagaan is immensely popular among movie lovers. It was also nominated in the Academy Awards

Lagaan

