 Pujya Doss

January 05, 2024

Entertainment

10 Sports K-dramas You Need to Watch

It follows the journey of Kim Bok-joo (Lee Sung-kyung), a determined weightlifter pursuing her dream of becoming a gold medallist

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016) 

Image:  MBC.

It revolves around friends Ko Dong-man (Park Seo-joon) and Choi Ae-ra (Kim Ji-won) as they strive for their dreams despite lacking support

Fight For My Way (2017)

Image:  KBS2.

It explores the impact of the South Korean financial crisis on Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri) and Back Yi-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk)

Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022) 

Image:  tvN.

It introduces Lee Kwon Sook (Kim So Hye), navigating the world of boxing and struggling to move on from her past

My Lovely Boxer (2023)

Image:  KBS2

It focuses on young badminton players and their journey through competitive tournaments

Racket Boys (2021) 

Image:  SBS.

It narrates the story of Park Tae-yang (Park Ju-Hyun), a talented badminton player overcoming scandal and challenges

Love All Play (2022)

Image:  KBS2.

It tells the story of Jegal Gil (Jung Woo), a former taekwondo athlete turned mental health coach

Mental Coach Jegal (2022) 

Image:  tvN

It is a Korean BL series spanning 5 episodes, follows Ji Seok, Do-jin, and Hyeon-woo, who first met at a high school Judo competition.

Blue Winter (2022)

Image:  Viki.

It revolves around Kim Je-hyeok (Park Hae-soo), a baseball player imprisoned for an unfortunate incident

Prison Playbook (2017)

Image:  tvN.

It features Baek Seung-soo (Namkoong Min), the new general manager of the struggling baseball team Dream. 

Hot Stove League (2019)

Image:  SBS.

