10 Sports K-dramas You Need to Watch
It follows the journey of Kim Bok-joo (Lee Sung-kyung), a determined weightlifter pursuing her dream of becoming a gold medallist
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016)
Image: MBC.
It revolves around friends Ko Dong-man (Park Seo-joon) and Choi Ae-ra (Kim Ji-won) as they strive for their dreams despite lacking support
Fight For My Way (2017)
Image: KBS2.
It explores the impact of the South Korean financial crisis on Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri) and Back Yi-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk)
Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)
Image: tvN.
It introduces Lee Kwon Sook (Kim So Hye), navigating the world of boxing and struggling to move on from her past
My Lovely Boxer (2023)
Image: KBS2
It focuses on young badminton players and their journey through competitive tournaments
Racket Boys (2021)
Image: SBS.
It narrates the story of Park Tae-yang (Park Ju-Hyun), a talented badminton player overcoming scandal and challenges
Love All Play (2022)
Image: KBS2.
It tells the story of Jegal Gil (Jung Woo), a former taekwondo athlete turned mental health coach
Mental Coach Jegal (2022)
Image: tvN
It is a Korean BL series spanning 5 episodes, follows Ji Seok, Do-jin, and Hyeon-woo, who first met at a high school Judo competition.
Blue Winter (2022)
Image: Viki.
It revolves around Kim Je-hyeok (Park Hae-soo), a baseball player imprisoned for an unfortunate incident
Prison Playbook (2017)
Image: tvN.
It features Baek Seung-soo (Namkoong Min), the new general manager of the struggling baseball team Dream.
Hot Stove League (2019)
Image: SBS.