10 steamy K-dramas to binge-watch
Luxurious lifestyles, scandalous affairs, and dark secrets unfold in a high-rise. A gripping drama you might want to keep away from family viewings
Image: SBS.
The Penthouse
A love triangle amplified by a dating app with real-time notifications. Navigate the complex world of modern romance ideal for solo watching
Image: Netflix.
Love Alarm
Mental health, trauma, and passionate love entwine in this emotionally charged drama. Watch privately to fully absorb its intense themes
Image: tvN.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Cryogenically frozen leads thaw into a world of unexpected consequences and steamy moments. Unfreeze this romance when the family is away
Melting Me Softly
Image: tvN
An intricate web of love, deceit, and revenge. The sultry plot twists might make this one more suited for a personal watching experience
Seducer
Image: MBC.
Lie After Lie
Image: tvN
A gripping tale of lies, revenge, and hidden truths. The mature content suggests enjoying this suspenseful drama in a more private setting
Model dreams and steamy secrets. A young aspiring model navigates the industry's dark side while falling for a passionate makeup artist
Record of Youth
Image: tvN
Butterfly kisses and forbidden fruit. A college student falls for a bad boy with a player reputation, knowing full well the risks
Nevertheless
Image: JTBC
Fake marriage, real sparks. A professional contract wife meets a cold-hearted CEO who needs her services, but the line between pretend and real blurs dangerously
Love In Contract
Image: tvN
Teacher-student taboo gets a sizzling twist. A younger man falls for his childhood best friend, now a confident woman
Something In The Rain
Image: JTBC