Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 steamy K-dramas to binge-watch

Luxurious lifestyles, scandalous affairs, and dark secrets unfold in a high-rise. A gripping drama you might want to keep away from family viewings

Image:  SBS.

The Penthouse

A love triangle amplified by a dating app with real-time notifications. Navigate the complex world of modern romance ideal for solo watching

Image: Netflix.

Love Alarm

Mental health, trauma, and passionate love entwine in this emotionally charged drama. Watch privately to fully absorb its intense themes

Image: tvN.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Cryogenically frozen leads thaw into a world of unexpected consequences and steamy moments. Unfreeze this romance when the family is away

Melting Me Softly

Image: tvN

An intricate web of love, deceit, and revenge. The sultry plot twists might make this one more suited for a personal watching experience

Seducer

Image: MBC.

Lie After Lie

Image: tvN

A gripping tale of lies, revenge, and hidden truths. The mature content suggests enjoying this suspenseful drama in a more private setting

Model dreams and steamy secrets. A young aspiring model navigates the industry's dark side while falling for a passionate makeup artist

Record of Youth 

Image: tvN

Butterfly kisses and forbidden fruit. A college student falls for a bad boy with a player reputation, knowing full well the risks

Nevertheless 

Image: JTBC

Fake marriage, real sparks. A professional contract wife meets a cold-hearted CEO who needs her services, but the line between pretend and real blurs dangerously

Love In Contract 

Image: tvN 

Teacher-student taboo gets a sizzling twist. A younger man falls for his childhood best friend, now a confident woman

Something In The Rain

Image: JTBC

