Priyanshi Shah

November 14, 2023

Entertainment

10 Steamy K-dramas to check out

This K-drama focuses on Cha Jin Wook and Lee Yoo Mi's unexpected reunion at a company after their past one-night stand turns into a complex mix of passion, misunderstandings, and love

Image source- OCN

My Secret Romance

Sung Deok Mi an art curator fakes romance with boss Ryan Gold to stop dating rumors, their fake relationship soon turned into genuine love amid steamy moments 

Her Private Life

Image:  tvN

Park Jae-eon and Yu Na Bi, initially hesitant about love, got into a casual relationship, storyline includes their intense connection, emphasized by Na-bi’s passionate dream

Image source- JTBC

Nevertheless

This hot and passionate romance between exes Do Yong-shik and Lee Ru-da, brings a perfect mix of humor and intense, and intimate moments that add depth to their rekindled relationship

Image source- Wavve

You Raise Me Up

The storyline follows Hee-jae and Mi-na going through the sensual world of sex and romance when they host a podcast for an erotic book and toy shop

Image source- KBS2

Hit the spot

The k-drama loved for its boss-employee romance, features exceptional kisses between Shin Ha Ri and Kang Tae Moo, along with a sizzling moment between Jin Young Seo and Tae Moo's friend, Cha Sung Hoon

Business Proposal

Image source- SBS TV

The unique boss-secretary love story where Lee Young-Joon tries to keep Kim Mi-so by his side, leads to a healing journey and some really hot romantic moments, standing out from typical workplace drama

Image source- tvN

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

This drama sparks an intense romance between Kim-sum and Sung Yun-oh amidst a murder mystery, featuring explicit sex scenes, full-frontal nudity, and a murder investigation 

Image source- Netflix

Somebody

The story centers Lee La-el seeking revenge on Kang Yoon-gyeom but finds herself in a passionate romance, heating up the K-drama with realistic and sizzling love scenes

Image source- tvN

Eve

This drama explores the romance between Jin-ah and her best friend's younger brother, breaking societal norms, and giving classic romantic scenes with a steamy twist

Image source-JTBC

Something in the Rain

