10 Steamy K-dramas to check out
This K-drama focuses on Cha Jin Wook and Lee Yoo Mi's unexpected reunion at a company after their past one-night stand turns into a complex mix of passion, misunderstandings, and love
Image source- OCN
My Secret Romance
Sung Deok Mi an art curator fakes romance with boss Ryan Gold to stop dating rumors, their fake relationship soon turned into genuine love amid steamy moments
Her Private Life
Image: tvN
Park Jae-eon and Yu Na Bi, initially hesitant about love, got into a casual relationship, storyline includes their intense connection, emphasized by Na-bi’s passionate dream
Image source- JTBC
Nevertheless
This hot and passionate romance between exes Do Yong-shik and Lee Ru-da, brings a perfect mix of humor and intense, and intimate moments that add depth to their rekindled relationship
Image source- Wavve
You Raise Me Up
The storyline follows Hee-jae and Mi-na going through the sensual world of sex and romance when they host a podcast for an erotic book and toy shop
Image source- KBS2
Hit the spot
The k-drama loved for its boss-employee romance, features exceptional kisses between Shin Ha Ri and Kang Tae Moo, along with a sizzling moment between Jin Young Seo and Tae Moo's friend, Cha Sung Hoon
Business Proposal
Image source- SBS TV
The unique boss-secretary love story where Lee Young-Joon tries to keep Kim Mi-so by his side, leads to a healing journey and some really hot romantic moments, standing out from typical workplace drama
Image source- tvN
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim
This drama sparks an intense romance between Kim-sum and Sung Yun-oh amidst a murder mystery, featuring explicit sex scenes, full-frontal nudity, and a murder investigation
Image source- Netflix
Somebody
The story centers Lee La-el seeking revenge on Kang Yoon-gyeom but finds herself in a passionate romance, heating up the K-drama with realistic and sizzling love scenes
Image source- tvN
Eve
Click Here
This drama explores the romance between Jin-ah and her best friend's younger brother, breaking societal norms, and giving classic romantic scenes with a steamy twist
Image source-JTBC
Something in the Rain