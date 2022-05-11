Entertainment

Anjali Sinha

MAY 11, 2022

10 stylish moms of B-town

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena is a hands-on mom to Taimur and Jeh and still, she never fails to impress her fans with her impeccable style quotient

She is a former beauty pageant winner and a global icon but she is equally a doting mother to Aaradhya. Ash always charms fans whenever she steps out

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Shahid Kapoor’s wife may not be part of the industry but her fans swear by her voguish fashion sense. She’s the mother of Zain and Misha

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

From glamorous outfits to traditional outfits, the doting mother of Viaan and Samisha is super stylish

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

This model-turned-actress, who is now a loving mother to Vamika is all things classy and elegant

Anushka Sharma

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

She is one of the most stunning celebrities. From bodycon dresses to party gowns, Arhaan’s mom has nailed all attires

Malaika Arora

Image: Gauri Khan Instagram

Gauri Khan

She needs no introduction. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife is a mother of three kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam and is a fashion icon

Image: Sussanne Khan Instagram

Sussanne Khan

Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan's mom inspires all of her followers on social media

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor

She ruled Bollywood in the 90s. And now, the mother of Samaira and Kiaan is still turning heads with her glowing skin and brilliant style

Image: Madhuri Dixit Nene Instagram

Madhuri Dixit Nene

She is called the ‘Dhak Dhak Girl’ for a reason. She is mom to Arin and Ryan but her mesmerising looks even now rule the hearts of her loved ones

