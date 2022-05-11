Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
MAY 11, 2022
10 stylish moms of B-town
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena is a hands-on mom to Taimur and Jeh and still, she never fails to impress her fans with her impeccable style quotient
She is a former beauty pageant winner and a global icon but she is equally a doting mother to Aaradhya. Ash always charms fans whenever she steps out
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Shahid Kapoor’s wife may not be part of the industry but her fans swear by her voguish fashion sense. She’s the mother of Zain and Misha
Mira Rajput Kapoor
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
From glamorous outfits to traditional outfits, the doting mother of Viaan and Samisha is super stylish
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
This model-turned-actress, who is now a loving mother to Vamika is all things classy and elegant
Anushka Sharma
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
She is one of the most stunning celebrities. From bodycon dresses to party gowns, Arhaan’s mom has nailed all attires
Malaika Arora
Image: Gauri Khan Instagram
Gauri Khan
She needs no introduction. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife is a mother of three kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam and is a fashion icon
Image: Sussanne Khan Instagram
Sussanne Khan
Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan's mom inspires all of her followers on social media
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor
She ruled Bollywood in the 90s. And now, the mother of Samaira and Kiaan is still turning heads with her glowing skin and brilliant style
Image: Madhuri Dixit Nene Instagram
Madhuri Dixit Nene
She is called the ‘Dhak Dhak Girl’ for a reason. She is mom to Arin and Ryan but her mesmerising looks even now rule the hearts of her loved ones
