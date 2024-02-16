Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
10 successful actors from Bihar
He belongs to a small village of Belsand in the Bihar district of Gopalganj. He has acted in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Mimi, and others
Pankaj Tripathi
Image: Pankaj Tripathi IG
Hailing from a village in Bihar and the son of a farmer, he had humble beginnings. His breakthrough performance came with Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya
Image: Manoj Bajpayee IG
Manoj Bajpayee
He was born in Patna, Bihar, and is known for his iconic dialogues in Hindi films
Image: Shatrughan Sinha IG
Shatrughan Sinha
The actress forayed into Bollywood with the 2010 film Crook opposite Imran Hashmi. She comes from a privileged background and is from Bihar
Neha Sharma
Image: Neha Sharma IG
Born in Patna, Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in the 2013 film Kai Po Che. The actor started his journey in television and ventured into Bollywood
Sushant Singh Rajput
Image: Sushant Singh Rajput IG
Coming from a middle-class family from Darbhanga, Sanjay Mishra is an acclaimed actor predominantly known for his perfect comic timing
Sanjay Mishra
Image: Sanjay Mishra IG
He comes from Bihar, and his versatility speaks through his films. Be it negative roles or comic characters, Akhilendra has proved his acting prowess
Akhilendra Mishra
Image: Akhilendra Mishra IG
Abhimanyu hails from Sonpur village, Daudpur, in Jehanabad, Bihar. Coming from a middle class family, he stepped into Bollywood with the 2001 release Aks
Abhimanyu Singh
Image: Friday Storytellers IG
You might have mostly seen him doing fatherly roles on screen. Alok was born in Khagaria, Bihar, and has appeared in films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Vivah, and many more
Alok Nath
Image: Alok Nath IG
Shekhar Suman
Image: Shekhar Suman IG
Belonging to Bihar, Shekhar Suman is one of those film actors who has ruled small screens to silver screens
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.