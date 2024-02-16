Heading 3

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

10 successful actors from Bihar

He belongs to a small village of Belsand in the Bihar district of Gopalganj. He has acted in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Mimi, and others

Pankaj Tripathi

Image: Pankaj Tripathi IG

Hailing from a village in Bihar and the son of a farmer, he had humble beginnings. His breakthrough performance came with Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya

Image: Manoj Bajpayee IG

Manoj Bajpayee

He was born in Patna, Bihar, and is known for his iconic dialogues in Hindi films

Image: Shatrughan Sinha IG

Shatrughan Sinha

The actress forayed into Bollywood with the 2010 film Crook opposite Imran Hashmi. She comes from a privileged background and is from Bihar

Neha Sharma

Image: Neha Sharma IG

Born in Patna, Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in the 2013 film Kai Po Che. The actor started his journey in television and ventured into Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput

Image: Sushant Singh Rajput IG

Coming from a middle-class family from Darbhanga, Sanjay Mishra is an acclaimed actor predominantly known for his perfect comic timing

Sanjay Mishra

Image: Sanjay Mishra IG

He comes from Bihar, and his versatility speaks through his films. Be it negative roles or comic characters, Akhilendra has proved his acting prowess

Akhilendra Mishra

Image: Akhilendra Mishra IG

Abhimanyu hails from Sonpur village, Daudpur, in Jehanabad, Bihar. Coming from a middle class family, he stepped into Bollywood with the 2001 release Aks

Abhimanyu Singh

Image: Friday Storytellers IG

You might have mostly seen him doing fatherly roles on screen. Alok was born in Khagaria, Bihar, and has appeared in films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Vivah, and many more

Alok Nath

Image: Alok Nath IG

Shekhar Suman

Image: Shekhar Suman IG

Belonging to Bihar, Shekhar Suman is one of those film actors who has ruled small screens to silver screens

