Pujya Doss

april 16, 2024

Entertainment

10 summer hits by K-pop girl groups

Infectious beats and catchy hooks ignite summer vibes, inviting you to groove all night long

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Dance the Night Away by TWICE

A burst of fruity energy, this song's playful melody and vibrant visuals evoke the taste of sweet summer passion

Image:  SM Entertainment

Red Flavor by Red Velvet

Sassy and chic, this anthem exudes confidence, blending addictive beats with TWICE's signature charm and flair

Fancy by TWICE

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Funky and fresh, this track's upbeat tempo and lively choreography embody the carefree spirit of summer

Boogie Up by WJSN (Cosmic Girls)

Image:  Starship Entertainment

Powerful and fierce, BLACKPINK dominates with this explosive hit, delivering a dose of summer heat with their unmatched swag

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK

Image:  YG Entertainment

Sensual and seductive, this song's catchy hooks and irresistible rhythm ignite sultry summer nights with a touch of allure

Touch My Body by SISTAR

Image:  Starship Entertainment

Dreamy and uplifting, this track's breezy melody and cheerful vocals paint a picture-perfect summer escape. 

Summer Dream by Elris

Image:  Hunus Entertainment

With its laid-back groove and soulful vocals, this song captures the magic of a starlit summer evening

Starry Night by MAMAMOO

Image:  RBW Entertainment

Bursting with energy and optimism, this anthem delivers a powerful boost of summer fun, fueled by Red Velvet's infectious charm

Power Up by Red Velvet

Image:  SM Entertainment

Sweet and melodious, this track's enchanting harmonies and uplifting lyrics echo the gentle breeze of a summer love story

Love Whisper by GFRIEND

Image:  Source Music

