10 summer hits by K-pop girl groups
Infectious beats and catchy hooks ignite summer vibes, inviting you to groove all night long
Image: JYP Entertainment
Dance the Night Away by TWICE
A burst of fruity energy, this song's playful melody and vibrant visuals evoke the taste of sweet summer passion
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Flavor by Red Velvet
Sassy and chic, this anthem exudes confidence, blending addictive beats with TWICE's signature charm and flair
Fancy by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
Funky and fresh, this track's upbeat tempo and lively choreography embody the carefree spirit of summer
Boogie Up by WJSN (Cosmic Girls)
Image: Starship Entertainment
Powerful and fierce, BLACKPINK dominates with this explosive hit, delivering a dose of summer heat with their unmatched swag
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
Sensual and seductive, this song's catchy hooks and irresistible rhythm ignite sultry summer nights with a touch of allure
Touch My Body by SISTAR
Image: Starship Entertainment
Dreamy and uplifting, this track's breezy melody and cheerful vocals paint a picture-perfect summer escape.
Summer Dream by Elris
Image: Hunus Entertainment
With its laid-back groove and soulful vocals, this song captures the magic of a starlit summer evening
Starry Night by MAMAMOO
Image: RBW Entertainment
Bursting with energy and optimism, this anthem delivers a powerful boost of summer fun, fueled by Red Velvet's infectious charm
Power Up by Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
Click Here
Sweet and melodious, this track's enchanting harmonies and uplifting lyrics echo the gentle breeze of a summer love story
Love Whisper by GFRIEND
Image: Source Music