Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
may 24, 2024
10 Sunil Chhetri's Inspiring Quotes
“If anyone remembers me, it's about my hard work”
#1
“Ego is only fine when it is working for your motivation”
#2
“When your physical energy and mind combines, it's great”
#3
“In my opinion, rankings are a very fickle measurement of one's success and it is best to not get carried away by it”
#4
“The good part about youngsters is that they are so fearless. You want to be like them”
#5
“I don't think I will ever be content. I am somebody who is always hungry”
#6
“Football is a team game and none can survive or excel without the help of the other”
#7
“Lot of players lose hope because of lack of motivation”
#8
“As long as I am playing competitive football I am happy”
#9
“The worst thing is for a player to come to a club and not be able to play”
#10
