Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment 

may 24, 2024

10 Sunil Chhetri's Inspiring Quotes

“If anyone remembers me, it's about my hard work”

#1

“Ego is only fine when it is working for your motivation”

#2

“When your physical energy and mind combines, it's great”

#3

“In my opinion, rankings are a very fickle measurement of one's success and it is best to not get carried away by it”

#4

“The good part about youngsters is that they are so fearless. You want to be like them”

#5

“I don't think I will ever be content. I am somebody who is always hungry”

#6

“Football is a team game and none can survive or excel without the help of the other”

#7

“Lot of players lose hope because of lack of motivation”

#8

“As long as I am playing competitive football I am happy”

#9

“The worst thing is for a player to come to a club and not be able to play”

#10

