Pujya Doss

November 04, 2023

Entertainment

10 super cool South Korean facts to know

South Korean men's grooming includes makeup, with nearly a quarter incorporating it into their daily routines. Appearance matters in South Korean culture, with women leading in global cosmetic procedures

South Korean women are global leaders in cosmetic procedures, reflecting the cultural importance of appearance and beauty standards

Psy, the South Korean musician behind "Gangnam Style," became an international sensation, adored by world leaders and children alike

South Korea shares the distinction with Japan of having the lowest obesity rate globally, emphasizing health and fitness

Korean age calculation can confuse outsiders, as those born on December 31 become a year older on January 1

While facial hair is trendy in the West, in Korea, it's associated with being unkempt and impoverished

South Korea is composed of 3,400 islands, but only 473 are inhabited, revealing the nation's diverse geography

In Korea, using a red pen to sign documents is seen as an omen of death due to its association with blood symbolism, so it's best avoided

South Koreans hold the title of top drinkers in Asia, even with a minimum drinking age of 20, and the country boasts lightning-fast internet speeds and widespread free Wi-Fi access

