10 super cool South Korean facts to know
South Korean men's grooming includes makeup, with nearly a quarter incorporating it into their daily routines. Appearance matters in South Korean culture, with women leading in global cosmetic procedures
Image: Pexels
South Korean women are global leaders in cosmetic procedures, reflecting the cultural importance of appearance and beauty standards
Image: Pexels
Psy, the South Korean musician behind "Gangnam Style," became an international sensation, adored by world leaders and children alike
Image: YG Entertainments
South Korea shares the distinction with Japan of having the lowest obesity rate globally, emphasizing health and fitness
Image: Pexels
Korean age calculation can confuse outsiders, as those born on December 31 become a year older on January 1
Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels
While facial hair is trendy in the West, in Korea, it's associated with being unkempt and impoverished
Image: Pexels
South Korea is composed of 3,400 islands, but only 473 are inhabited, revealing the nation's diverse geography
Image: Pexels
In Korea, using a red pen to sign documents is seen as an omen of death due to its association with blood symbolism, so it's best avoided
Image: Pexels
South Koreans hold the title of top drinkers in Asia, even with a minimum drinking age of 20, and the country boasts lightning-fast internet speeds and widespread free Wi-Fi access
Image: Pexels