10 Superhit old songs to revisit
Featured on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, this is a romantic track that is still popular among the masses
Tujhe Dekha To
This love melody features Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, penned by Anand Bakshi; the song is from the rich album of Dil Toh Paagal Hai
Bholi Si Surat
Who can forget this romantic track from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! It is a gem among many from the music library of this movie
Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai
Featured on Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty’s movie, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast is a popular track from Mohra, still very much alive among 90s lovers
Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast
This is a romantic ballad from Shah Rukh Khan's movie Yes Boss; the melody is so popular that even today's generation is making reels on it
Ek Din Aap Yuhi Mil Jayenge
Featured on Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, this song is a sizzling item number from Beta; the song became so popular that Madhuri earned the nickname ‘Dhak Dhak Girl’
Dhak Dhak
It is a superhit track from Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kiya; the love ballad is one of the many gems of the rich music album of this movie
Dil Deewana
Featured on Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka, it is a romantic track from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, expressing the first love
Pehla Nasha
It is a sad romantic song featuring Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon from Dilwale; the song is still very popular among 90s lovers
Jeeta Tha Jiske Liye
It is a love ballad from 1942: A Love Story, penned by Javed Akhtar; it is a superhit track that is very popular in today's generation too
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha
