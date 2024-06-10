Heading 3

10 Superhit old songs to revisit 


Featured on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, this is a romantic track that is still popular among the masses

 Tujhe Dekha To

Image source- Imdb

Image source- Imdb

This love melody features Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, penned by Anand Bakshi; the song is from the rich album of Dil Toh Paagal Hai

 Bholi Si Surat

Who can forget this romantic track from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! It is a gem among many from the music library of this movie

Image source- Imdb

 Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai

Featured on Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty’s movie, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast is a popular track from Mohra, still very much alive among 90s lovers

Image source- Imdb

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast

This is a romantic ballad from Shah Rukh Khan's movie Yes Boss; the melody is so popular that even today's generation is making reels on it 

Image source- Imdb

Ek Din Aap Yuhi Mil Jayenge

Featured on Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, this song is a sizzling item number from Beta; the song became so popular that Madhuri earned the nickname ‘Dhak Dhak Girl’

Image source- Imdb

Dhak Dhak

It is a superhit track from Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kiya; the love ballad is one of the many gems of the rich music album of this movie

 Dil Deewana

Image source- Imdb

Featured on Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka, it is a romantic track from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, expressing the first love

 Pehla Nasha

Image source- Imdb

It is a sad romantic song featuring Ajay Devgn and Raveena Tandon from Dilwale; the song is still very popular among 90s lovers

 Jeeta Tha Jiske Liye

Image source- Imdb

It is a love ballad from 1942: A Love Story, penned by Javed Akhtar; it is a superhit track that is very popular in today's generation too

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha

Image source- Imdb

