Mohit K Dixit
ENTERTAINMENT
july 11, 2024
10 Superhit songs of Shah Rukh Khan
In this popular dance track from Om Shanti Om, Shah Rukh Khan flaunted his chiseled physique while grooving on its beats
Dard-E-Disco
Image: IMDb
It is a widely popular song from Mani Ratnam's Dil Se. Shah Rukh Khan performed crazy steps on a moving train
Chaiyaa Chaiyaa
Image: IMDb
Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, it is a romantic track from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Suraj Hua Maddham
Image: IMDb
Sung by Sonu Nigam, Kal Ho Na Ho is a heart-wrenching track that can bring tears to your eyes
Kal Ho Na Ho
Image: IMDb
The popular romantic melody from the Rohit Shetty-directed movie Dilwale is picturised on the iconic pair of SRK and Kajol
Gerua
Image: IMDb
It is a Peppy dance number from Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie, Pathaan. Its hook step went viral over the internet as soon as the makers dropped it online
Image: IMDb
Jhoome Jo Pathaan
The popular track from the 90s movie Darr, Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Vinod Rathod, is picturised on SRK and Juhi Chawla
Jaadu Teri Nazar
Image: IMDb
Who can forget this iconic song? Tujhe Dekha is the most loved song of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to date
Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana
Image: IMDb
Besharam Rang, an exotic song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, became a viral hit on the internet instantly after its release.
Besharam Rang
Image: IMDb
This romantic track from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, sung by Arijit Singh, is praised for its beautiful lyrics and melody
O Maahi
Image: IMDb
