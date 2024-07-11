Heading 3

july 11, 2024

10 Superhit songs of Shah Rukh Khan 

In this popular dance track from Om Shanti Om, Shah Rukh Khan flaunted his chiseled physique while grooving on its beats

Dard-E-Disco

Image: IMDb 

It is a widely popular song from Mani Ratnam's Dil Se. Shah Rukh Khan performed crazy steps on a moving train 

Chaiyaa Chaiyaa

Image: IMDb 

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, it is a romantic track from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 

 Suraj Hua Maddham

Image: IMDb 

Sung by Sonu Nigam, Kal Ho Na Ho is a heart-wrenching track that can bring tears to your eyes

 Kal Ho Na Ho 

Image: IMDb 

The popular romantic melody from the Rohit Shetty-directed movie Dilwale is picturised on the iconic pair of SRK and Kajol 

 Gerua

Image: IMDb 

It is a Peppy dance number from Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie, Pathaan. Its hook step went viral over the internet as soon as the makers dropped it online 

Image: IMDb 

Jhoome Jo Pathaan 

The popular track from the 90s movie Darr, Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Vinod Rathod, is picturised on SRK and Juhi Chawla 

Jaadu Teri Nazar

Image: IMDb 

Who can forget this iconic song? Tujhe Dekha is the most loved song of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to date 

 Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana 

Image: IMDb 

Besharam Rang, an exotic song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, became a viral hit on the internet instantly after its release. 

 Besharam Rang 

Image: IMDb 

This romantic track from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, sung by Arijit Singh, is praised for its beautiful lyrics and melody 

 O Maahi 

Image: IMDb 

