10 supernatural K-dramas you regret missing
A mythical romance featuring a goblin and a grim reaper, exploring themes of love and destiny
Image: tvN
Goblin
An alien's 400-year-long romance with a famous actress in modern Seoul
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
A suspenseful story where the worlds of a webtoon and reality collide, leading to unexpected consequences
W - Two Worlds
Image: MBC
A prosecutor and a woman who can see the future work together to prevent tragic events
While You Were Sleeping
Image: SBS
A modern retelling of a classic novel, featuring demons, gods, and a mischievous monkey
Hwayugi (A Korean Odyssey)
Image: tvN
A comedy-fantasy about two people who are reincarnated with completely different appearances and seek to solve a mystery
Abyss
Image: tvN
A supernatural hotel that caters to the afterlife's clientele, with an owner trapped in her role for centuries
Hotel Del Luna
Image: tvN
A woman who can see ghosts meets a CEO with a unique ability to shield her from them
The Master's Sun
Image: SBS
A detective with a supernatural ability to see grim reapers tries to uncover the truth behind a series of deaths
Black
Image: OCN
People are receiving death sentences from hell, and only one group can help them
Hellbound
Image: Netflix