 Pujya Doss

august 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 supernatural K-dramas you regret missing

A mythical romance featuring a goblin and a grim reaper, exploring themes of love and destiny

Image:  tvN

Goblin

An alien's 400-year-long romance with a famous actress in modern Seoul

My Love from the Star

Image:  SBS

A suspenseful story where the worlds of a webtoon and reality collide, leading to unexpected consequences

W - Two Worlds

Image:  MBC

A prosecutor and a woman who can see the future work together to prevent tragic events

While You Were Sleeping

Image:  SBS

A modern retelling of a classic novel, featuring demons, gods, and a mischievous monkey

Hwayugi (A Korean Odyssey)

Image:  tvN

A comedy-fantasy about two people who are reincarnated with completely different appearances and seek to solve a mystery

Abyss

Image:  tvN

A supernatural hotel that caters to the afterlife's clientele, with an owner trapped in her role for centuries

Hotel Del Luna

Image:  tvN

A woman who can see ghosts meets a CEO with a unique ability to shield her from them

The Master's Sun

Image:  SBS

A detective with a supernatural ability to see grim reapers tries to uncover the truth behind a series of deaths

Black

Image:  OCN

People are receiving death sentences from hell, and only one group can help them

Hellbound

Image:  Netflix

