17 OCTOBER, 2023

10 MUST WATCH SUPERNATURAL TV SHOWS

Follow Buffy Summers as she slays vampires and battles supernatural forces. A classic mix of action, drama, and wit

Buffy the Vampire Slayer 

Join the Winchester brothers on their quest to hunt down demons, ghosts, and otherworldly creatures. 15 seasons of supernatural adventures

Supernatural

Creatures of unspeakable horror lurk beneath this town as a teenage girl is suddenly torn between two vampire brothers, Stefan Salvatore and Damon Salvatore 

The Vampire Diaries 

A group of kids encounters mysterious occurrences in their small town. Nostalgia, sci-fi, and the supernatural collide

Stranger Things 

Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter, navigates a world filled with magic and mythical creatures. Based on the popular book series by Andrzej Sapkowski

The Witcher 

A spin-off from The Vampire Diaries and set in Nee Orleans, The Originals centre on the Mikaelson siblings, otherwise known as the world’s original vampires

The Originals

Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the Devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forges a connection with a homicide detective 

Lucifer

Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds, moral teen life and the Church of Night

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Scott McCall, an awkward teen turns into a warewolf after being bitten by one a day before sophomore year

Teen wolf

Eighteen-year-old Clary Fray discovers she’s from a long line of human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons 

Shadowhunters

