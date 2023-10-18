Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
17 OCTOBER, 2023
10 MUST WATCH SUPERNATURAL TV SHOWS
Follow Buffy Summers as she slays vampires and battles supernatural forces. A classic mix of action, drama, and wit
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Image: IMDB
Join the Winchester brothers on their quest to hunt down demons, ghosts, and otherworldly creatures. 15 seasons of supernatural adventures
Supernatural
Image: IMDB
Creatures of unspeakable horror lurk beneath this town as a teenage girl is suddenly torn between two vampire brothers, Stefan Salvatore and Damon Salvatore
The Vampire Diaries
Image: IMDB
A group of kids encounters mysterious occurrences in their small town. Nostalgia, sci-fi, and the supernatural collide
Stranger Things
Image: IMDB
Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter, navigates a world filled with magic and mythical creatures. Based on the popular book series by Andrzej Sapkowski
The Witcher
Image: IMDB
A spin-off from The Vampire Diaries and set in Nee Orleans, The Originals centre on the Mikaelson siblings, otherwise known as the world’s original vampires
The Originals
Image: IMDB
Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the Devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forges a connection with a homicide detective
Lucifer
Image: IMDB
Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds, moral teen life and the Church of Night
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Image: IMDB
Scott McCall, an awkward teen turns into a warewolf after being bitten by one a day before sophomore year
Teen wolf
Image: IMDB
Eighteen-year-old Clary Fray discovers she’s from a long line of human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons
Shadowhunters
Image: IMDB
