10 Surprising Facts About Ameesha Patel
Ameesha's name is a combination of her father's name Amit and mother's name Asha
Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' in 2000. She garnered much admiration for her debut role
Before becoming an actor Ameesha was an Economic Analyst
In 2011, she launched her own production company called Ameesha Patel Productions
She is still referred to as among the hottest and most lovely Indian film entertainers ever
Her movie Gadar co-starring Sunny Deol became 2001’s top-grossing movie. She bagged the film after a 12-hour audition, competing with 500 girls
Ameesha Patel’s brother is actor Ashmit Patel
Ameesha is the granddaughter of renowned lawyer-politician Barrister Rajni Patel, who was the state president of Congress Party in Mumbai
Ameesha is a trained Bharatnatyam Dancer
Ameesha Patel has appeared in a few Telugu and Tamil films as well
