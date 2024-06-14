Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

Entertainment

JUNE 14, 2024

10 Surprising Facts About Ameesha Patel


Ameesha's name is a combination of her father's name Amit and mother's name Asha

#1

Image: Ameesha Patel Instagram 

Image: Ameesha Patel Instagram 

Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' in 2000. She garnered much admiration for her debut role

#2

Before becoming an actor Ameesha was an Economic Analyst

Image: Ameesha Patel Instagram 

#3

In 2011, she launched her own production company called Ameesha Patel Productions

#4

Image: Ameesha Patel Instagram 

She is still referred to as among the hottest and most lovely Indian film entertainers ever

#5

Image: Ameesha Patel Instagram 

Her movie Gadar co-starring Sunny Deol became 2001’s top-grossing movie. She bagged the film after a 12-hour audition, competing with 500 girls

#6

Image: Ameesha Patel Instagram 

Ameesha Patel’s brother is actor Ashmit Patel

#7

Image: Ameesha Patel Instagram 

Ameesha is the granddaughter of renowned lawyer-politician Barrister Rajni Patel, who was the state president of Congress Party in Mumbai

#8

Image: Ameesha Patel Instagram 

Ameesha is a trained Bharatnatyam Dancer

#9

Image: Ameesha Patel Instagram 

#10

Image: Ameesha Patel Instagram 

Ameesha Patel has appeared in a few Telugu and Tamil films as well

