10 Surprising K-pop Idol Hobbies Outside of Music
This K-Pop star isn't just a musical genius, he's also a painting whiz! His artwork is known for its depth and emotion, leaving audiences in awe
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V of BTS:
Off the stage, Lisa transforms into a skilled archer, hitting targets with impressive accuracy. She proves that being a K-Pop idol requires both grace and strength
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa of BLACKPINK:
When not performing, Baekhyun loves tending to his garden. He's got a real talent for making things grow beautifully, showing his caring side
Image: SM Entertainment
Baekhyun of EXO:
This K-Pop star isn't just a singer and dancer, she's also a cooking pro! Sana loves creating delicious dishes that bring people together
Sana of TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
When she's not on stage, Seulgi unleashes her creativity with DIY projects. She can make anything from scratch, inspiring others with her unique ideas
Seulgi of Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
Take away the stage and replace it with a skateboard, and Mark transforms into a skateboarding sensation! He masters tricks with ease, showcasing his adventurous spirit
Mark of NCT:
Image: SM Entertainment
Youngjae of GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment
This K-Pop idol loves getting lost in a good book. He enjoys exploring different stories and expanding his knowledge through reading
Hyunjin sees the world through a photographer's lens. He captures stunning images that tell stories and evoke emotions
Hyunjin of Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment
When Beomgyu needs a break, he heads for the hills! He enjoys hiking and exploring the beauty of nature, finding peace and inspiration in the outdoors
Beomgyu of TXT:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Animals adore Joy as much as her fans do! She has a natural connection with creatures big and small, spreading love and understanding wherever she goes
Joy of Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment