Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 Surprising K-pop Idol Hobbies Outside of Music

This K-Pop star isn't just a musical genius, he's also a painting whiz! His artwork is known for its depth and emotion, leaving audiences in awe

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

 V of BTS:

Off the stage, Lisa transforms into a skilled archer, hitting targets with impressive accuracy. She proves that being a K-Pop idol requires both grace and strength

Image: YG Entertainment

Lisa of BLACKPINK: 

When not performing, Baekhyun loves tending to his garden. He's got a real talent for making things grow beautifully, showing his caring side

Image: SM Entertainment

Baekhyun of EXO: 

This K-Pop star isn't just a singer and dancer, she's also a cooking pro! Sana loves creating delicious dishes that bring people together

Sana of TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

When she's not on stage, Seulgi unleashes her creativity with DIY projects. She can make anything from scratch, inspiring others with her unique ideas

Seulgi of Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Take away the stage and replace it with a skateboard, and Mark transforms into a skateboarding sensation! He masters tricks with ease, showcasing his adventurous spirit

Mark of NCT: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Youngjae of GOT7: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

This K-Pop idol loves getting lost in a good book. He enjoys exploring different stories and expanding his knowledge through reading

Hyunjin sees the world through a photographer's lens. He captures stunning images that tell stories and evoke emotions

Hyunjin of Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

When Beomgyu needs a break, he heads for the hills! He enjoys hiking and exploring the beauty of nature, finding peace and inspiration in the outdoors

Beomgyu of TXT: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Animals adore Joy as much as her fans do! She has a natural connection with creatures big and small, spreading love and understanding wherever she goes

Joy of Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

