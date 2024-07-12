Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

ENTERTAINMENT

july 12, 2024

10 suspense Bollywood movies

The movie is known for its mystery and suspenseful elements as it takes you on the journey of a man who gives it all that he has to save his loved ones

 Drishyam

Image: IMDb 

It revolves around Vidya Bagchi - a pregnant woman from London who comes to Kolkata in the festive season to look for her missing husband

 Kahaani 

Image: IMDb 

Starring Aamir Khan, Talaash is a mind-bending mystery thriller that revolves around the investigation of a murder

 Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Image: IMDb 

It follows the story of a blind pianist who finds himself at the center of a series of mysterious and gruesome events

Andhadhun

Image: IMDb 

The Ram Gopal Varma directorial is a horror-suspense drama that revolves around a woman encountering a stranger on a rainy night 

 Kaun? 

Image: IMDb 

The 1997 movie Gupt is a suspenseful Murder mystery that revolves around a man who is framed for the Murder of his stepfather. What happens next forms the crust of the story 

Image: IMDb 

Gupt

Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy is an underrated gem. The mystery thriller revolves around mind-twisting suspenseful cases

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Image: IMDb 

This Taapsee Pannu starrer mystery thriller is a time travel story. The Anurag Kashyap directorial was a remake of a Spanish film

 Dobaaraa

Image: IMDb 

Badla is a bone-chilling suspenseful thriller where a prominent lawyer is hired when a lady is suspected of murdering her lover, but the more they try to unwrap the truth, the more tangled it becomes

 Badla

Image: IMDb 

A taut thriller featuring Naseeruddin Shah as a common man who takes matters into his own hands to expose the flaws in the Indian judicial system

 A Wednesday! 

Image: IMDb 

