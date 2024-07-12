Heading 3
10 suspense Bollywood movies
The movie is known for its mystery and suspenseful elements as it takes you on the journey of a man who gives it all that he has to save his loved ones
Drishyam
It revolves around Vidya Bagchi - a pregnant woman from London who comes to Kolkata in the festive season to look for her missing husband
Kahaani
Starring Aamir Khan, Talaash is a mind-bending mystery thriller that revolves around the investigation of a murder
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within
It follows the story of a blind pianist who finds himself at the center of a series of mysterious and gruesome events
Andhadhun
The Ram Gopal Varma directorial is a horror-suspense drama that revolves around a woman encountering a stranger on a rainy night
Kaun?
The 1997 movie Gupt is a suspenseful Murder mystery that revolves around a man who is framed for the Murder of his stepfather. What happens next forms the crust of the story
Gupt
Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy is an underrated gem. The mystery thriller revolves around mind-twisting suspenseful cases
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!
This Taapsee Pannu starrer mystery thriller is a time travel story. The Anurag Kashyap directorial was a remake of a Spanish film
Dobaaraa
Badla is a bone-chilling suspenseful thriller where a prominent lawyer is hired when a lady is suspected of murdering her lover, but the more they try to unwrap the truth, the more tangled it becomes
Badla
A taut thriller featuring Naseeruddin Shah as a common man who takes matters into his own hands to expose the flaws in the Indian judicial system
A Wednesday!
