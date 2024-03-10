Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
March 10, 2024
10 Taapsee Pannu Quotes
“I don’t know how to act, but I was open to learning. I was not delusional that looks would help me sail through”
#1
image source- taapsee
“It helps me rejuvenate when I use my energy in different directions and then come back to acting”
image source- taapsee
#2
“Since I am an actress and not a social activist, cinema is the best medium for me to state my views”
image source- taapsee
#3
“I will stand for equality and that doesn’t mean giving me reservation. I would like to fight for it; just give me a fair chance. That’s what being a feminist is”
#4
image source- taapsee
“I think being strong is something that resonates with my personality. It's on my face”
#5
image source- taapsee
“I always find a reason to be happy before I sleep. For me, happiness is a choice that is in your hands “
#6
image source- taapsee
“Whenever I've surprised my audience, I've gained something out of it”
#7
image source- taapsee
“I don't believe in poking my nose in other people's matters, but when it comes to matters related to me or something that affects me, I will not shy away from saying something I believe”
#8
image source- taapsee
“We have to jump into the competition and prove ourselves every moment”
#9
image source- taapsee
#10
image source- taapsee
“Post 'Pink,' I figured out which direction I want my career to take”
