10 Tall K-drama Heartthrobs
He is known for his versatile acting and good looks and was last seen in Big Mouth
Lee Jong Suk (187 cm)
Image: HighZium Studio
He is one of the most popular actors in South Korea. He is known for his dramas My Love From the Star and The Producers
Kim Soo Hyun (180 cm)
Image: Gold Medalist
He is known for his charming smile and boyish good looks. He is known for his dramas What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Fight for My Way
Park Seo Joon (185 cm)
Image: Awesome ENT
He is one of the most popular Hallyu stars in the world. He is known for his dramas Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs
Lee Min Ho (187 cm)
Image: MYM Entertainment
He is known for his masculine good looks and acting skills. He is known for his dramas Descendants of the Sun and Vincenzo
Song Joong Ki (178 cm)
Image: History D&C
Ji Chang Wook (182 cm)
Image: Glorious Entertainment
He is known for his action roles and his muscular physique. He is known for his dramas Healer and Suspicious Partner
He is known for his versatility and his ability to play both comedic and dramatic roles. He is known for his dramas The King of Disposition and Hospital Playlist
Image: King Kong by Starship
Yoon Shi Yoon (187 cm)
He is known for his brooding good looks and his intense acting. He is known for his dramas The Heirs and Uncontrollably Fond
Image: AM Entertainment
Kim Woo Bin (184 cm)
He is known for his charming smile and his ability to play both comedic and romantic roles. He is known for his dramas My Girl and Goblin
Lee Dong Wook (184 cm)
Image: King Kong by Starship
He is known for his tall, lanky frame and his boyish good looks He is known for his dramas Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and Start-Up
Nam Joo Hyuk (188 cm)
Image: Management SOOP