Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 11, 2023

Entertainment

10 Tall K-drama Heartthrobs

He is known for his versatile acting and good looks and was last seen in Big Mouth

Lee Jong Suk (187 cm)

Image: HighZium Studio

He is one of the most popular actors in South Korea. He is known for his dramas My Love From the Star and The Producers 

Kim Soo Hyun (180 cm)

Image: Gold Medalist

He is known for his charming smile and boyish good looks. He is known for his dramas What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Fight for My Way

Park Seo Joon (185 cm)

Image: Awesome ENT

He is one of the most popular Hallyu stars in the world. He is known for his dramas Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs 

Lee Min Ho (187 cm)

Image: MYM Entertainment

He is known for his masculine good looks and acting skills. He is known for his dramas Descendants of the Sun and Vincenzo 

Song Joong Ki (178 cm)

Image: History D&C

Ji Chang Wook (182 cm)

Image: Glorious Entertainment

He is known for his action roles and his muscular physique. He is known for his dramas Healer and Suspicious Partner 

He is known for his versatility and his ability to play both comedic and dramatic roles. He is known for his dramas The King of Disposition and Hospital Playlist 

Image: King Kong by Starship

Yoon Shi Yoon (187 cm)

He is known for his brooding good looks and his intense acting. He is known for his dramas The Heirs and Uncontrollably Fond

Image: AM Entertainment

Kim Woo Bin (184 cm)

He is known for his charming smile and his ability to play both comedic and romantic roles. He is known for his dramas My Girl and Goblin 

Lee Dong Wook (184 cm)

Image: King Kong by Starship

He is known for his tall, lanky frame and his boyish good looks He is known for his dramas Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and Start-Up 

Nam Joo Hyuk (188 cm)

Image: Management SOOP

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here