Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 tallest K-pop idols you will swoon for

Standing tall at 185 cm, Chanyeol's height and charismatic presence make him a standout performer

Image: SM Entertainment

Chanyeol (EXO): 

At 190 cm, Rowoon's impressive height and handsome looks make him a striking figure on stage and screen

Image: FNC Entertainment

Rowoon (SF9): 

With his 179 cm height, Minhyuk's tall and lean build complements his energetic and charming stage presence

Minhyuk (MONSTA X): 

Image: Starship Entertainment

Standing at 187 cm, Mingyu’s height and stunning visuals make him a fan favorite

Mingyu (SEVENTEEN): 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

At 183 cm, Eunwoo’s tall stature and handsome features have earned him the nickname Face Genius

Eunwoo (ASTRO): 

Image: Fantagio

Jaehyun’s 180 cm height and striking visuals make him a standout member of NCT

Jaehyun (NCT): 

Image: SM Entertainment

With his towering 183 cm height, Lucas exudes confidence and charm on stage

Lucas (NCT): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Johnny’s 188 cm height and broad shoulders make him a commanding presence in NCT

Johnny (NCT): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Standing at 183 cm, Hyungwon's tall and slim frame adds to his graceful and captivating performance style

Hyungwon (MONSTA X): 

Image: Starship Entertainment

At an impressive 187 cm, Zelo's height and unique talents make him unforgettable

Zelo (Formerly of B.A.P): 

Image: TS Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here