10 tallest K-pop idols you will swoon for
Standing tall at 185 cm, Chanyeol's height and charismatic presence make him a standout performer
Image: SM Entertainment
Chanyeol (EXO):
At 190 cm, Rowoon's impressive height and handsome looks make him a striking figure on stage and screen
Image: FNC Entertainment
Rowoon (SF9):
With his 179 cm height, Minhyuk's tall and lean build complements his energetic and charming stage presence
Minhyuk (MONSTA X):
Image: Starship Entertainment
Standing at 187 cm, Mingyu’s height and stunning visuals make him a fan favorite
Mingyu (SEVENTEEN):
Image: Pledis Entertainment
At 183 cm, Eunwoo’s tall stature and handsome features have earned him the nickname Face Genius
Eunwoo (ASTRO):
Image: Fantagio
Jaehyun’s 180 cm height and striking visuals make him a standout member of NCT
Jaehyun (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment
With his towering 183 cm height, Lucas exudes confidence and charm on stage
Lucas (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment
Johnny’s 188 cm height and broad shoulders make him a commanding presence in NCT
Johnny (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment
Standing at 183 cm, Hyungwon's tall and slim frame adds to his graceful and captivating performance style
Hyungwon (MONSTA X):
Image: Starship Entertainment
At an impressive 187 cm, Zelo's height and unique talents make him unforgettable
Zelo (Formerly of B.A.P):
Image: TS Entertainment