Moupriya Banerjee

may 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 tallest Korean actors

Known for the popular BL series Semantic Error, Park Seo Ham is 193 cm tall

Image: NPIO Entertainment

Park Seo Ham

Lee Ki Woo, a skilled actor who starred in My Liberation Notes and Knight Flower is 193 cm tall

Image: NeverDie Entertainment

Lee Ki Woo

Known as a former SF9 member and lead actor in Extraordinary You, Destined with You, The King’s Affection, and more hit K-dramas, Rowoon’s height is 190 cm.

Rowoon

Image: JTBC

The Wedding Impossible star Moon Sang Min is 192 cm tall

Moon Sang Min

Image: tvN

Byeon Woo Seok, currently an extremely popular star for his lead role in the ongoing rom-com drama Lovely Runner is 189 cm tall

Byeon Woo Seok

Image:  tvN.

Na In Woo, known for his impeccable performances in Marry My Husband and Mr. Queen has a height of around 189 cm

Na In Woo

Image:  tvN.

Ahn Bo Hyun, a top Korean actor known for Flex X Cop, See You in my 19th Life, Yumi’s Cells, My Name, and more popular K-dramas, is around 188 cm tall

Ahn Bo Hyun

Image: SBS

Famous K-drama star Ahn Hyo Seop known for Business Proposal, Lovers of the Red Sky, Abyss, and more shows is also 188 cm tall

Ahn Hyo Seop

Image: SBS

The lead actor of Kingdom and Blood Free, Ju Ji Hoon's height is 188 cm

Ju Ji Hoon

Image: H & Entertainment

Kim Woo Bin, the star of Black Knight, Our Blues, The Heirs, and more K-dramas is 188 cm tall

Kim Woo Bin

Image: AM Entertainment

