10 tallest Korean actors
Known for the popular BL series Semantic Error, Park Seo Ham is 193 cm tall
Park Seo Ham
Lee Ki Woo, a skilled actor who starred in My Liberation Notes and Knight Flower is 193 cm tall
Lee Ki Woo
Known as a former SF9 member and lead actor in Extraordinary You, Destined with You, The King’s Affection, and more hit K-dramas, Rowoon’s height is 190 cm.
Rowoon
The Wedding Impossible star Moon Sang Min is 192 cm tall
Moon Sang Min
Byeon Woo Seok, currently an extremely popular star for his lead role in the ongoing rom-com drama Lovely Runner is 189 cm tall
Byeon Woo Seok
Na In Woo, known for his impeccable performances in Marry My Husband and Mr. Queen has a height of around 189 cm
Na In Woo
Ahn Bo Hyun, a top Korean actor known for Flex X Cop, See You in my 19th Life, Yumi’s Cells, My Name, and more popular K-dramas, is around 188 cm tall
Ahn Bo Hyun
Famous K-drama star Ahn Hyo Seop known for Business Proposal, Lovers of the Red Sky, Abyss, and more shows is also 188 cm tall
Ahn Hyo Seop
The lead actor of Kingdom and Blood Free, Ju Ji Hoon's height is 188 cm
Ju Ji Hoon
Kim Woo Bin, the star of Black Knight, Our Blues, The Heirs, and more K-dramas is 188 cm tall
Kim Woo Bin
