Moupriya Banerjee

june 02, 2024

Entertainment

10 tallest Korean actresses

It’s no surprise Lee Sung Kyung’s height is around 175 cm as she started her career as a runway model before starring in dramas like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Shooting Stars, and more

Image: YG Entertainment

Lee Sung Kyung

Lee Da Hee, known for Beauty Inside, Island, and more is around 175 cm tall

Image: tvN

Lee Da Hee

Jun Ji Hyun, a top South Korean actress known for My Sassy Girl, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and more is 173 cm tall

Jun Ji Hyun

Image: SBS

Known for Happiness, Blood Free, and more K-dramas, this popular actress Han Hyo Joo’s height is 172 cm

Han Hyo Joo

Image: tvN

Gong Hyo Jin, known for Don’t Dare to Dream, It’s Okay, That’s Love, and more dramas, is 172 cm tall

Gong Hyo Jin

Image: SOOP Management

Known for Mask Girl, Queen Seondeok, Reflection of You, and more K-dramas, Go Hyun Jung is also 172 cm tall

Go Hyun Jung

Image: IOK Company

Shin Hye Sun. actress of Mr. Queen and Welcome to Samdalri is around 172 cm tall

Shin Hye Sun

Image: tvN

Known as the former member of After School and also an actress of Mask Girl and My Man is Cupid, Nana’s height is around 171 cm

Nana

Image: KBS2

Sooyoung, known as a member of the Girls’ Generation and star of K-dramas like Not Others, Run On, So I married an Anti-fan and is 170 cm tall

Sooyoung

Image: KBS2

Itaewon Class and Our Beloved Summer famed Kim Da Mi is also around 170 cm tall

Kim Da Mi

Image: SBS

