10 tallest Korean actresses
It’s no surprise Lee Sung Kyung’s height is around 175 cm as she started her career as a runway model before starring in dramas like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Shooting Stars, and more
Image: YG Entertainment
Lee Sung Kyung
Lee Da Hee, known for Beauty Inside, Island, and more is around 175 cm tall
Image: tvN
Lee Da Hee
Jun Ji Hyun, a top South Korean actress known for My Sassy Girl, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and more is 173 cm tall
Jun Ji Hyun
Image: SBS
Known for Happiness, Blood Free, and more K-dramas, this popular actress Han Hyo Joo’s height is 172 cm
Han Hyo Joo
Image: tvN
Gong Hyo Jin, known for Don’t Dare to Dream, It’s Okay, That’s Love, and more dramas, is 172 cm tall
Gong Hyo Jin
Image: SOOP Management
Known for Mask Girl, Queen Seondeok, Reflection of You, and more K-dramas, Go Hyun Jung is also 172 cm tall
Go Hyun Jung
Image: IOK Company
Shin Hye Sun. actress of Mr. Queen and Welcome to Samdalri is around 172 cm tall
Shin Hye Sun
Image: tvN
Known as the former member of After School and also an actress of Mask Girl and My Man is Cupid, Nana’s height is around 171 cm
Nana
Image: KBS2
Sooyoung, known as a member of the Girls’ Generation and star of K-dramas like Not Others, Run On, So I married an Anti-fan and is 170 cm tall
Sooyoung
Image: KBS2
Click Here
Itaewon Class and Our Beloved Summer famed Kim Da Mi is also around 170 cm tall
Kim Da Mi
Image: SBS