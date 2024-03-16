Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 16, 2024
10 Tamil movies to watch on OTT
This action-packed thriller stars Thalapathy Vijay in an entertaining story masterfully directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The music and stunts amplify the viewing experience
Leo
This 2023 sequel lives up to expectations with its effective storytelling, cinematic flair, and engaging characters. Don't miss it
Jigarthanda DoubleX
An emotional rollercoaster, Maamannan offers a poignant viewing experience anchored by strong performances. The OTT release provides great accessibility
Maamannan
From its poetic writing to impressive visuals, Super Deluxe delivers a uniquely insane viewing experience that lingers in the mind. Highly recommended
Super Deluxe
Siddharth brings this dark, potent film to life as it bravely explores the difficult theme of child abuse. It makes for an impactful, timely watch
Chittha
Dhanush disappears into his role, grounding this gripping film with stunning cinematography. An easy highlight from his filmography
Captain Miller
This inspiring biopic follows one man’s against-all-odds journey to achieve his sky-high dreams, boosted by Suriya’s stellar turn. Uplifting viewing
Soorarai Pottru
Pradeep Ranganathan charmingly leads this quirky modern rom-com Funny, feel-good, and powered by its lighthearted approach to modern relationships
Love Today
Rajinikanth effortlessly commands in full action avatar. Pairing his star power with an energizing plot, Jailer promises mass entertainment
Jailer
Vikram
Kamal Haasan’s roaring comeback, ably directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj Vikram satiates lovers of inventive action cinema
