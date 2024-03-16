Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 16, 2024

10 Tamil movies to watch on OTT

This action-packed thriller stars Thalapathy Vijay in an entertaining story masterfully directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The music and stunts amplify the viewing experience

Leo

Image: IMDb

This 2023 sequel lives up to expectations with its effective storytelling, cinematic flair, and engaging characters. Don't miss it

Jigarthanda DoubleX

An emotional rollercoaster, Maamannan offers a poignant viewing experience anchored by strong performances. The OTT release provides great accessibility

Maamannan

From its poetic writing to impressive visuals, Super Deluxe delivers a uniquely insane viewing experience that lingers in the mind. Highly recommended

Super Deluxe

Siddharth brings this dark, potent film to life as it bravely explores the difficult theme of child abuse. It makes for an impactful, timely watch

Chittha

Dhanush disappears into his role, grounding this gripping film with stunning cinematography. An easy highlight from his filmography

Captain Miller

This inspiring biopic follows one man’s against-all-odds journey to achieve his sky-high dreams, boosted by Suriya’s stellar turn. Uplifting viewing

Soorarai Pottru

Pradeep Ranganathan charmingly leads this quirky modern rom-com Funny, feel-good, and powered by its lighthearted approach to modern relationships

Love Today

Rajinikanth effortlessly commands in full action avatar. Pairing his star power with an energizing plot, Jailer promises mass entertainment

Jailer

Vikram

Kamal Haasan’s roaring comeback, ably directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj Vikram satiates lovers of inventive action cinema

