10 Tasty Korean food recipes for beginners

A quick and flavorful dish made by stir-frying kimchi, rice, and other ingredients like vegetables and protein. It's a great way to use leftover rice and adds a spicy kick to your meal.
Kimchi Fried Rice (Kimchi Bokkeumbap)
A colorful and nutritious dish featuring a bowl of rice topped with various sautéed and seasoned vegetables, a fried egg, and often, sliced meat. It's served with a spicy gochujang (red chili paste) sauce.
Bibimbap
A savory and slightly sweet dish made with stir-fried glass noodles, vegetables, and often beef or other proteins. It's seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil, creating a delightful combination of flavors.
Japchae
Marinated chicken grilled or stir-fried with a flavorful sauce made from soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, and other seasonings. It's a sweet and savory dish that's easy to prepare.
Dak Bulgogi (Korean BBQ Chicken)
Spicy and sweet rice cakes stir-fried in a gochujang-based sauce. Tteokbokki often includes fish cakes and can be garnished with green onions and sesame seeds.
Tteokbokki
Haemul Pajeon (Seafood Pancake)
A savory pancake made with a batter of flour, eggs, and water, mixed with a variety of seafood and green onions. It's pan-fried until crispy and served with a soy-based dipping sauce.
A hearty stew made with kimchi, tofu, pork (or tuna), and various vegetables. It's a comforting and spicy dish often served with a bowl of steamed rice.
Kimchi Jjigae (Kimchi Stew)
Thin slices of pork belly grilled at the table and typically eaten with a dipping sauce, garlic, green peppers, and lettuce leaves for wrapping. It's a popular Korean barbecue dish.
Samgyeopsal (Grilled Pork Belly)
A comforting stew made with doenjang (fermented soybean paste), tofu, vegetables, and sometimes meat or seafood. It has a rich and savory flavor.
Doenjang Jjigae (Soybean Paste Stew)
Often referred to as Korean sushi, kimbap consists of seaweed rolls filled with rice, vegetables, and various ingredients like pickled radish, egg, and cooked meat. It's a portable and convenient dish.