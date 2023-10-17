Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Entertainment

16 OCTOBER, 2023

10 Taylor Swift songs inspired by ex boyfriends

Taylor's career began with the song "Tim McGraw," written about her high school sweetheart, Brandon Borello. It's a poignant reflection on young love and the nostalgia that follows

Tim McGraw

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram 

An apology to the lover she mistreated, in Back to December, Taylor seems to be apologising for her treatment to then-boyfriend Taylor Lautner 

Back to December 

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram 

Teardrops on My Guitar paints a picture of unrequited love, based on Taylor's crush on Drew Hardwick

Teardrops on My Guitar

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram 

One of her more mature works, this song delves into her past relationship with musician John Mayer, addressing the age gap and heartache

Dear John

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram 

Jake Gyllenhaal may never live down this song, where Taylor declares the end of their tumultuous romance

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together 

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram 

Swift's brief romance with Harry Styles led to this chart-topping hit, showcasing her vulnerability

I Knew You Were Trouble

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram 

Taylor's break with Gyllenhaal inspired another hit, All Too Well; famous for its detailed and evocative lyrics

All Too Well

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram 

Most vicious song by Taylor, which came out shortly after break up with Joe Jonas, targets the woman he dates after breaking up with her

Better Than Revenge

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram 

In Getaway Car, Taylor compares her relationship with Tom Hiddleston to a quick escape, capturing the whirlwind romance

Getaway Car

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram 

This song is about Taylor’s first meeting with Joe Alwyn, a flirty track which we all loved but Joe is not in the picture anymore and we don’t know what to feel

Gorgeous

Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here