Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
16 OCTOBER, 2023
10 Taylor Swift songs inspired by ex boyfriends
Taylor's career began with the song "Tim McGraw," written about her high school sweetheart, Brandon Borello. It's a poignant reflection on young love and the nostalgia that follows
Tim McGraw
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
An apology to the lover she mistreated, in Back to December, Taylor seems to be apologising for her treatment to then-boyfriend Taylor Lautner
Back to December
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
Teardrops on My Guitar paints a picture of unrequited love, based on Taylor's crush on Drew Hardwick
Teardrops on My Guitar
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
One of her more mature works, this song delves into her past relationship with musician John Mayer, addressing the age gap and heartache
Dear John
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
Jake Gyllenhaal may never live down this song, where Taylor declares the end of their tumultuous romance
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
Swift's brief romance with Harry Styles led to this chart-topping hit, showcasing her vulnerability
I Knew You Were Trouble
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
Taylor's break with Gyllenhaal inspired another hit, All Too Well; famous for its detailed and evocative lyrics
All Too Well
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
Most vicious song by Taylor, which came out shortly after break up with Joe Jonas, targets the woman he dates after breaking up with her
Better Than Revenge
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
In Getaway Car, Taylor compares her relationship with Tom Hiddleston to a quick escape, capturing the whirlwind romance
Getaway Car
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
This song is about Taylor’s first meeting with Joe Alwyn, a flirty track which we all loved but Joe is not in the picture anymore and we don’t know what to feel
Gorgeous
Image: Taylor Swift’s Instagram
