Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 09, 2023
10 Taylor Swift's lyrics hit us so hard
"I'll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror/It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero"
Anti-Hero
Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram
"Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned/Everything you lose is a step you take"
You're on your own kid
Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram
"And maybe we got lost in translation/ Maybe I asked for too much/ But maybe this thing was a masterpiece 'til you tore it all up"
All too well
Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram
"Your heart was glass, I dropped it"
Champagne problem
Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram
"Band-aids don't fix bullet holes…"
Bad Blood
Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram
"I've been having a hard time adjusting/I had the shiniest wheels, now they're rusting"
this is me trying
Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram
"I'm so sick of running as fast as I can,/Wondering if I'd get there quicker/If I was a man"
The Man
Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram
"We're happy, free, confused, and lonely in the best way. It's miserable and magical"
22
Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram
Cornelia Street
Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram
"I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends/ I'd never walk Cornelia Street again"
"..my love had been frozen/Deep blue, but you painted me golden"
Dancing With Our Hands Tied
Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram
