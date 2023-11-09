Heading 3

10 Taylor Swift's lyrics hit us so hard

"I'll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror/It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero"

Anti-Hero

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram 

"Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned/Everything you lose is a step you take"

You're on your own kid

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram 

"And maybe we got lost in translation/ Maybe I asked for too much/ But maybe this thing was a masterpiece 'til you tore it all up"

All too well 

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram 

"Your heart was glass, I dropped it"

Champagne problem 

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram 

"Band-aids don't fix bullet holes…"

Bad Blood 

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram 

"I've been having a hard time adjusting/I had the shiniest wheels, now they're rusting"

this is me trying

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram 

"I'm so sick of running as fast as I can,/Wondering if I'd get there quicker/If I was a man"

The Man 

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram 

"We're happy, free, confused, and lonely in the best way. It's miserable and magical"

22 

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram 

Cornelia Street

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram 

"I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends/ I'd never walk Cornelia Street again"

"..my love had been frozen/Deep blue, but you painted me golden"

Dancing With Our Hands Tied

Image Source: Taylor Swift's Instagram 

