Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 19, 2023
10 teen dramas to watch
As the name suggests the series takes you inside what goes on the lives of highschool girls
Gossip Girl
The series, inspired from a book, is about finding the reason behind a teenager’s suicide
13 Reasons Why
While enjoying teenage life, the archie gang ends up being in some Riverdale mystery as their lives unfold
Riverdale
Explore the mysteries with these children who take you into the world of supernatural powers
Stranger Things
Never Have I Ever
The classic teen middle school drama is shown in a fun way and is a must watch
Class
The Indian version of the series Elite is gearing up for Season 2 on Netflix
Falling in love with humans or vampires? Watch the series to find out the mystery surrounding teenagers
The Vampire Diaries
This well known teen drama around high school kids exploring love lives educate the audience about sex as the name suggests
Sex Education
Euphoria
The iconic series starring Zendaya is a classic teen drama about school kids balancing love life and drug addiction
The drama is filled with action and mystery as the teens go hunting to find treasure while several facts are discovered
Outer Banks
