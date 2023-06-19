Heading 3

 Hitarthi Shah

 Entertainment

JUNE 19, 2023

10 teen dramas to watch

As the name suggests the series takes you inside what goes on the lives of highschool girls

Gossip Girl

Image : Gossip Girl’s Instagram

The series, inspired from a book, is about finding the reason behind a teenager’s suicide

Image : KATHERINE LANGFORD’s Instagram

13 Reasons Why

While enjoying teenage life, the archie gang ends up being in some Riverdale mystery as their lives unfold

Riverdale

Image : Riverdale’s Instagram

Explore the mysteries with these children who take you into the world of supernatural powers

Stranger Things

Image : Stranger Things’s Instagram

Never Have I Ever

Image : Never Have I Ever’s Instagram

The classic teen middle school drama is shown in a fun way and is a must watch

Image : Ayesha Kanga’s Instagram

Class

The Indian version of the series Elite is gearing up for Season 2 on Netflix

Falling in love with humans or vampires? Watch the series to find out the mystery surrounding teenagers

The Vampire Diaries

Image : Vampire Diaries’s Instgram

This well known teen drama around high school kids exploring love lives educate the audience about sex as the name suggests

Sex Education

Image : Asa Butterfield’s Instagram

Euphoria

Image : Euphoria’s Instagram

The iconic series starring Zendaya is a classic teen drama about school kids balancing love life and drug addiction

Image : Euphoria’s Instagram

The drama is filled with action and mystery as the teens go hunting to find treasure while several facts are discovered

Outer Banks

