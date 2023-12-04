10 teen dramas to watch 

This series takes us on a sun-soaked journey through a young girl's coming of age, filled with romance, family bonds, and the magic of seaside summers
The Summer I Turned Pretty
A clever and heartwarming series that hilariously navigates the awkwardness of adolescence and relationships while promoting open conversations about sexual health
Sex Education
The original and rebooted versions of this series provide a voyeuristic peek into the lives of New York City's elite high school students
Gossip Girl
This modern take on the Archie Comics universe is filled with mystery, intrigue, and a fair share of drama in the seemingly idyllic town of Riverdale
Riverdale
A raw and unfiltered look at the lives of high school students, Euphoria explores addiction, mental health, and the complexities of teenage friendships
Euphoria
The lives of two half-brothers, their friends, and the small North Carolina town they call home provide a backdrop for this enduring drama
One Tree Hill
A delightful holiday-themed series that follows the heartwarming and charming adventures of two young New Yorkers who connect through a red notebook, embarking on a quest of discovery and romance during the festive season
Dash And Lily
This coming-of-age comedy-drama follows the life of a first-generation Indian American teenager, Devi, as she navigates high school, family, and friendship
Never Have I Ever
XO, Kitty
This heartwarming, hilarious series follows the story of Kitty, from To All The Boys who reunites with her long distance boyfriend at the high school she joins in Seoul
A beloved dramedy series that follows the heartwarming and witty mother-daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, as they navigate life, love, and the quirky town of Stars Hollow