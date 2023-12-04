Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

December 04, 2023

10 teen dramas to watch 

This series takes us on a sun-soaked journey through a young girl's coming of age, filled with romance, family bonds, and the magic of seaside summers

The Summer I Turned Pretty 

Image: Imdb

A clever and heartwarming series that hilariously navigates the awkwardness of adolescence and relationships while promoting open conversations about sexual health

Image: Imdb

Sex Education 

The original and rebooted versions of this series provide a voyeuristic peek into the lives of New York City's elite high school students

Gossip Girl

Image: Imdb

This modern take on the Archie Comics universe is filled with mystery, intrigue, and a fair share of drama in the seemingly idyllic town of Riverdale

Riverdale

Image: Imdb

A raw and unfiltered look at the lives of high school students, Euphoria explores addiction, mental health, and the complexities of teenage friendships

Euphoria

Image: Imdb

The lives of two half-brothers, their friends, and the small North Carolina town they call home provide a backdrop for this enduring drama

One Tree Hill

Image: Imdb

A delightful holiday-themed series that follows the heartwarming and charming adventures of two young New Yorkers who connect through a red notebook, embarking on a quest of discovery and romance during the festive season

Dash And Lily

Image: Imdb

This coming-of-age comedy-drama follows the life of a first-generation Indian American teenager, Devi, as she navigates high school, family, and friendship

Never Have I Ever

Image: Imdb

XO, Kitty

Image: Imdb

This heartwarming, hilarious series follows the story of Kitty, from To All The Boys who reunites with her long distance boyfriend at the high school she joins in Seoul 

A beloved dramedy series that follows the heartwarming and witty mother-daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, as they navigate life, love, and the quirky town of Stars Hollow

Gilmore Girls

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here