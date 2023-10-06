Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
06 OCTOBER, 2023
10 Telugu movies renewed for sequels
Allu Arjun's blockbuster film Pushpa is renewed for its second part. Pushpa 2: The Rule to release on Aug 15, 2024
Pushpa 2
Image: IMDb
Salaar, the upcoming action flick of Prabhas is a two-part story. The first part is releasing on December 22, 2023
Salaar
Image: IMDb
Lately, the makers of Jr. NTR's Devara announced it to be a two-part feature film. Devara first part will release on Apr 5, 2024
Devara
Image: IMDb
SS Rajamouli's globe-trotting film with Mahesh Babu is likely to be a multi-part film franchise. The first part is yet to go on the floors
SSMB29
Image: IMDb
Prabhas' sci-fi mythological film Kalki 2898 AD is also a two-part story. The first part is releasing in Summer 2024
Kalki 2898 AD
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram
Following the success of the DJ Tillu, Siddu announced its sequel, titled Tillu Square, bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. Anupama Parameshwaran will be playing the female lead in the upcoming flick
Tillu Square
Image: IMDb
The sequel, which was originally expected to release in 2022, got postponed due to unknown reasons and will now make its way to theaters in 2023
Goodachari 2
Image: IMDb
After two successful installments, the makers have renewed HIT for its third part. Reportedly, the film will star Nani and Adivi Sesh together
Image: IMDb
HIT 3
After Ismart Shankar, Puri Jagannadh is bringing its sequel. Titled Double Ismart, the film stars Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles
Image: IMDb
Double Ismart
According to reports, SS Rajamouli is also planning to make a sequel to RRR. However, the project is at a very nascent stage right now
Image: IMDb
RRR
