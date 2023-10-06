Heading 3

06 OCTOBER, 2023

10 Telugu movies renewed for sequels

Allu Arjun's blockbuster film Pushpa is renewed for its second part. Pushpa 2: The Rule to release on Aug 15, 2024

Pushpa 2

Image: IMDb 

Salaar, the upcoming action flick of Prabhas is a two-part story. The first part is releasing on December 22, 2023 

Salaar 

Image: IMDb

Lately, the makers of Jr. NTR's Devara announced it to be a two-part feature film. Devara first part will release on Apr 5, 2024

 Devara 

Image: IMDb

SS Rajamouli's globe-trotting film with Mahesh Babu is likely to be a multi-part film franchise. The first part is yet to go on the floors

SSMB29 

Image: IMDb 

Prabhas' sci-fi mythological film Kalki 2898 AD is also a two-part story. The first part is releasing in Summer 2024

Kalki 2898 AD 

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram 

Following the success of the DJ Tillu, Siddu announced its sequel, titled Tillu Square, bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. Anupama Parameshwaran will be playing the female lead in the upcoming flick

 Tillu Square

Image: IMDb 

The sequel, which was originally expected to release in 2022, got postponed due to unknown reasons and will now make its way to theaters in 2023 

Goodachari 2

Image: IMDb

After two successful installments, the makers have renewed HIT for its third part. Reportedly, the film will star Nani and Adivi Sesh together

Image: IMDb

HIT 3

After Ismart Shankar, Puri Jagannadh is bringing its sequel. Titled Double Ismart, the film stars Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles

Image: IMDb

Double Ismart

According to reports, SS Rajamouli is also planning to make a sequel to RRR. However, the project is at a very nascent stage right now

Image: IMDb

RRR 

