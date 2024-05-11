Heading 3
MAY 11, 2024
10 Telugu remakes of Hindi Movies
Chiranjeevi's Shankar Dada MBBS was the Telugu remake of Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai MBBS
Shankar Dada MBBS
Image: IMDB
Another Pawan Kalyan movie, Vakeel Saab was a remake of Taapsee Pannu's Pink
Vakeel Saab
Image: IMDB
Niithin starrer Maestro was the Telugu remake of Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun
Maestro
Image: IMDB
Prabhas starrer Billa was the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don
Billa
Image: IMDB
Venky's Masala was the remake of Rohit Shetty's Bol Bachchan
Masala
Image: IMDB
Pawan Kalyan's 2012 released action mass movie, Gabbar Singh was a remake of Salman Khan's Dabangg
Image: IMDB
Gabbar Singh
It was the official remake of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's OMG- Oh My God!
Gopala Gopala
Image: IMDB
The 2013 release Telugu movie was the remake of Band Baaja Baaraat
Jabardasth
Image: IMDB
Unnaipol Oruvan
Image: IMDB
Naseeruddin Shah's A Wednesday was remade in Telugu as Unnaipol Oruvan
NTR's 1978 released movie Akbar Salim Anarkali was the Telugu remake of the legendary Hindi movie, Mughal-e-azam
Akbar Salim Anarkali
Image: IMDB
