MAY 11, 2024

10 Telugu remakes of Hindi Movies

Chiranjeevi's Shankar Dada MBBS was the Telugu remake of Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai MBBS 

 Shankar Dada MBBS 

Image: IMDB 

Another Pawan Kalyan movie, Vakeel Saab was a remake of Taapsee Pannu's Pink 

Vakeel Saab 

Image: IMDB 

Niithin starrer Maestro was the Telugu remake of Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun 

 Maestro 

Image: IMDB 

Prabhas starrer Billa was the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don 

 Billa 

Image: IMDB 

Venky's Masala was the remake of Rohit Shetty's Bol Bachchan 

 Masala 

Image: IMDB 

Pawan Kalyan's 2012 released action mass movie, Gabbar Singh was a remake of Salman Khan's Dabangg 

Image: IMDB 

Gabbar Singh 

It was the official remake of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's OMG- Oh My God! 

 Gopala Gopala 

Image: IMDB 

The 2013 release Telugu movie was the remake of Band Baaja Baaraat 

 Jabardasth 

Image: IMDB 

 Unnaipol Oruvan

Image: IMDB 

Naseeruddin Shah's A Wednesday was remade in Telugu as Unnaipol Oruvan 

NTR's 1978 released movie Akbar Salim Anarkali was the Telugu remake of the legendary Hindi movie, Mughal-e-azam 

Akbar Salim Anarkali 

Image: IMDB 

