Pujya Doss

may 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 things boyfriends should learn from K-dramas

Small, thoughtful surprises like unexpected gifts or surprise dates show you care and make your partner happy

Image:  KBS2

Thoughtful Surprises

Really listen to your partner’s feelings and thoughts, showing that you understand and care about what they say

Image:  tvN

Deep Listening

Simple acts like offering your jacket when it's cold show you care about your partner’s well-being

Protective Gestures

Image: SBS

Plan special dates or write love notes to create romantic moments that strengthen your bond

Romantic Gestures

Image:  Netflix

Give sincere compliments about your partner’s looks or actions to make them feel special and appreciated

Meaningful Compliments

Image: Disney+

Talk openly and honestly with your partner to solve problems and understand each other better

Consistent Communication

Image: tvN

Be there for your partner during tough times to show your unwavering support and love

Supportive Presence

Image:  Disney+

Give your partner space when they need it, showing respect for their independence and personal time

Respect Personal Space

Image: KBS2

Find activities you both enjoy to spend quality time together and strengthen your relationship

Shared Hobbies

Image: JTBC

When you make a mistake, say sorry genuinely to mend hurt feelings and show you care about making things right

Apologize Sincerely

Image: tvN

