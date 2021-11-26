10 THINGS KARTIK AARYAN FANS SHOULD KNOW

NOV 27, 2021

NAME

The actor's real name is Kartik Manish Tiwari and his stage name is Kartik Aaryan

(Source- Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

HOMETOWN

He hails from the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh

(Source- Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

Education

Kartik earned a Bachelor's Degree in engineering. He has completed B-Tech in Biotechnology

(Source- Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

Initial days

While in college, Kartikused to go for acting auditions and kept it a secret from his family

(Source- Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

ACCIDENT

When he was coming home in an auto after signing the first film, the auto flipped and injured him badly

(Source- Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

Favourite sport

Kartik Aaryan is an avid table tennis player. During the lockdown, he shared this video on social media

(Source- Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

FAVOURITE ACTRESS

The actor's favourite actress is Deepika Padukone. They once met at the airport to do a hook step to Kartik's song

(Source- Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

DREAM CAR

The actor's favourite car is a Lamborghini, which he bought for Rs. 4.5 Crore earlier this year

(Source- Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

favourite superhero

The actor has a huge liking for Iron Man from the Marvel Universe

(Source- Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

Hollywood crush

Kartik has a secret crush on Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence. He admires her performance

(Source- Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

