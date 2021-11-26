10 THINGS KARTIK AARYAN FANS SHOULD KNOW
NOV 27, 2021
NAME
The actor's real name is Kartik Manish Tiwari and his stage name is Kartik Aaryan
HOMETOWN
He hails from the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh
Education
Kartik earned a Bachelor's Degree in engineering. He has completed B-Tech in Biotechnology
Initial days
While in college, Kartikused to go for acting auditions and kept it a secret from his family
ACCIDENT
When he was coming home in an auto after signing the first film, the auto flipped and injured him badly
Favourite sport
Kartik Aaryan is an avid table tennis player. During the lockdown, he shared this video on social media
FAVOURITE ACTRESS
The actor's favourite actress is Deepika Padukone. They once met at the airport to do a hook step to Kartik's song
DREAM CAR
The actor's favourite car is a Lamborghini, which he bought for Rs. 4.5 Crore earlier this year
favourite superhero
The actor has a huge liking for Iron Man from the Marvel Universe
Hollywood crush
Kartik has a secret crush on Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence. He admires her performance
