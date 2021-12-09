10 Things to know about Dia Mirza

ENTERTAINMENT

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

DEC 9, 2021

Beauty pageant

Before making her Bollywood debut, Dia Mirza was crowned Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000

Video: Dia Mirza Instagram

Production house

The actress owns a production house named Born Free Entertainment and has made several movies

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Social causes

The actress was an active voice during the Narmada Bachao Andolan and Swachh Saathi

Video: Dia Mirza Instagram

Brand ambassador

The actress has served as the brand ambassador of the Wildlife Trust of India

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Corporate job

She worked as an executive for a multimedia firm before entering the modelling and acting industries

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

New production house

In December 2019, the actress launched One India Stories, a new production company for creating unique content

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Tollywood debut

The actress marked her Tollywood debut this year with the Ahishor Solomon-directed Wild Dog

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia adopted two cheetah cubs from Lucknow's Prince of Wales Zoo in 2010

Video: Dia Mirza Instagram

Adoption

Favourite hobby

Aside from acting, the actress has a broad array of hobbies, but her favourite pastime is cooking

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Voice artist

The actor voiced the character of a snow leopard named Laylaf or the environmental podcast, Run Wild

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

