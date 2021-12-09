10 Things to know about Dia Mirza
DEC 9, 2021
Beauty pageant
Before making her Bollywood debut, Dia Mirza was crowned Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000
Video: Dia Mirza Instagram
Production house
The actress owns a production house named Born Free Entertainment and has made several movies
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Social causes
The actress was an active voice during the Narmada Bachao Andolan and Swachh Saathi
Video: Dia Mirza Instagram
Brand ambassador
The actress has served as the brand ambassador of the Wildlife Trust of India
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Corporate job
She worked as an executive for a multimedia firm before entering the modelling and acting industries
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
New production house
In December 2019, the actress launched One India Stories, a new production company for creating unique content
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Tollywood debut
The actress marked her Tollywood debut this year with the Ahishor Solomon-directed Wild Dog
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia adopted two cheetah cubs from Lucknow's Prince of Wales Zoo in 2010
Video: Dia Mirza Instagram
Adoption
Favourite hobby
Aside from acting, the actress has a broad array of hobbies, but her favourite pastime is cooking
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Voice artist
The actor voiced the character of a snow leopard named Laylaf or the environmental podcast, Run Wild
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
