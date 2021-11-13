Nov 13, 2021
Entertainment
10 Things to know about Rockstar
Author: Akshat Sundrani
Jordan, played by Ranbir Kapoor in the film, was inspired by Jim Morrison, one of the most significant personalities in American music history, who died at a young ageImage: IMDb
Jim Morrison
The American actress and model made her Bollywood debut in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, despite the fact that she didn't know any Hindi before the film
Nargis Fakhri(image- Nargis Fakhri Instagram)
Rockstar is regarded as having the greatest album ever. Even after ten years, the songs continue to dominate the music industry
The greatest music album(image- Pinkvilla)
The legendary actor, Shammi Kapoor, last appeared on screen in this film. As Ustaad Jameel Khan, he played Jordan’s mentor and showed him the other side of fame
Shammi Kapoor(image- Imtiaz Ali Instagram)
The timeless song, Kun Faya Kun, sung majestically by A. R. Rahman and Mohit Chauhan was shot in the national capital's Nizamuddin Dargah
Kun Faya Kun(image- A.R. Rahman)
Ranbir Kapoor learned guitar for the film and spent several days at A. R. Rahman's studio during the making of Rockstar’s songs to have a better understanding of the music
Guitar lessons(image- Pinkvilla)
Rockstar won accolades and won accolades and nominations in numerous categories like direction, narrative, musical score and performances. The brilliant film received 47 awards and 97 nominations
Awards(image- Imtiaz Ali Instagram)
Imtiaz Ali, Ranbir Kapoor and Mohit Chauhan launched the film's music in Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah, as the shrine is believed to be the place of origin of Qawwali
Music Launch(image- Imtiaz Ali Instagram)
The element of Rumi's poetry in the film came up in the most beautiful manner. The lines: “Beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there,” left people awestruck
The touch of Rumi(image- Pinkvilla)
The movie marks 10 years since its release now, and yet it continues to capture hearts and take audiences on an emotional roller coaster
Marks a decadeImage: IMDb
