PUJYA DOSS

may 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 things only K-drama fans can understand

You've embraced the art of reading subtitles so quickly you can almost understand Korean without them

Image:  JTBC.

Subtitles are bae

We all know that one more episode turns into an all-night K-drama marathon. And nobody can escape from it 

Image:  JTBC.

One more episode is a lie

You're now a master of kimchi fried rice and Korean BBQ, thanks to all the cooking shows you've watched

Following Korean chefs religiously

Image:  JTBC.

Annyeonghaseyo! You can greet your new Korean friends with confidence. And also call your loved ones Oppa/noona, even though they don’t know what it means

Learning Korean phrases

Image:  JTBC.

You've mastered the iconic Korean finger heart pose and use it every chance you get. Even while chatting with your friends

Finger heart emoji, please

Image:  JTBC.

You're on a mission to try every Korean restaurant in town to find the best bibimbap. And who doesn’t say yes to Ramen

Weekend plans = Korean restaurants

Image:  JTBC.

A trip to South Korea to walk in the footsteps of your favorite K-drama characters. Isn’t it all of ours dream?

Your dream vacation is booked

Image:  JTBC.

Your kitchen looks like a bueok

 Image:  JTBC.

You've stocked your pantry with Korean staples like gochujang, doenjang, kimchi, soju, and seaweed. 

You're ready for a culinary adventure, with a list of must-try restaurants in Seoul

Long list of Seoul restaurants

Image:  JTBC.

You've developed a major crush (or two) on your favorite Korean actors and actresses. And this list keeps changing every week

Crushing on Korean actors

Image:  JTBC.

