10 things only K-drama fans can understand
You've embraced the art of reading subtitles so quickly you can almost understand Korean without them
Image: JTBC.
Subtitles are bae
We all know that one more episode turns into an all-night K-drama marathon. And nobody can escape from it
Image: JTBC.
One more episode is a lie
You're now a master of kimchi fried rice and Korean BBQ, thanks to all the cooking shows you've watched
Following Korean chefs religiously
Image: JTBC.
Annyeonghaseyo! You can greet your new Korean friends with confidence. And also call your loved ones Oppa/noona, even though they don’t know what it means
Learning Korean phrases
Image: JTBC.
You've mastered the iconic Korean finger heart pose and use it every chance you get. Even while chatting with your friends
Finger heart emoji, please
Image: JTBC.
You're on a mission to try every Korean restaurant in town to find the best bibimbap. And who doesn’t say yes to Ramen
Weekend plans = Korean restaurants
Image: JTBC.
A trip to South Korea to walk in the footsteps of your favorite K-drama characters. Isn’t it all of ours dream?
Your dream vacation is booked
Image: JTBC.
Your kitchen looks like a bueok
Image: JTBC.
You've stocked your pantry with Korean staples like gochujang, doenjang, kimchi, soju, and seaweed.
You're ready for a culinary adventure, with a list of must-try restaurants in Seoul
Long list of Seoul restaurants
Image: JTBC.
Click Here
You've developed a major crush (or two) on your favorite Korean actors and actresses. And this list keeps changing every week
Crushing on Korean actors
Image: JTBC.