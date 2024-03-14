Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
March 14, 2024
10 Things only TMKOC fans can understand
Have watched almost all episodes
#1
Video: TMKOC Instagram
Problems in Jethalal's life are damn relatable
Image: TMKOC Instagram
#2
Waiting for reveal of Daya's mom & Popatlal's marriage
Video: TMKOC Instagram
#3
Friend like Taarak Mehta is all we need
#4
Video: TMKOC Instagram
Binge-watching random old episodes = No regrets
#5
Image: Imdb
Meals are incomplete without this show
#6
Video: TMKOC Instagram
Babuchak, Aee Dobi, he maa mataji !! Nonsense = Emotions
#7
Image: Imdb
A TMKOC fan will randomly break into Garba like the lead protagonist Daya Gada
#8
Image: Imdb
Jethalal Babitaji and Goli trio = Lit Episodes
#9
Video: TMKOC Instagram
#10
Image: Kush Shah Instagram
The adorable Tappu Sena that not only causes numerous tensions in the society but also helps unite the different mindsets of the people
