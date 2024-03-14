Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

March 14, 2024

10 Things only TMKOC fans can understand


Have watched almost all episodes

#1

Video: TMKOC Instagram

Problems in Jethalal's life are damn relatable

Image: TMKOC Instagram

#2

Waiting for reveal of Daya's mom & Popatlal's marriage

Video: TMKOC Instagram

#3

Friend like Taarak Mehta is all we need

#4

Video: TMKOC Instagram

Binge-watching random old episodes = No regrets

#5

Image: Imdb

Meals are incomplete without this show

#6

Video: TMKOC Instagram

Babuchak, Aee Dobi, he maa mataji !! Nonsense = Emotions

#7

Image: Imdb

A TMKOC fan will randomly break into Garba like the lead protagonist Daya Gada 

#8

Image: Imdb

Jethalal Babitaji and Goli trio = Lit Episodes

#9

Video: TMKOC Instagram

#10

Image: Kush Shah Instagram

The adorable Tappu Sena that not only causes numerous tensions in the society but also helps unite the different mindsets of the people

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here