Pujya Doss

 October 26, 2023

Entertainment

10 things to do if you visit South Korea

Step back in time at Gyeongbokgung Palace, where history and architecture intertwine in a majestic setting

Image: Pexels

Explore Seoul's Palaces

Conquer Korea's rugged beauty at Seoraksan, a hiker's paradise with breathtaking views

Image: Pexels

Hike Seoraksan Mountain

Savor the flavors of Korea with mouthwatering street food like hotteok, tteokbokki, and odeng

Image: Pexels

Indulge in Street Food

Experience ultimate relaxation at a Korean spa and sauna, where rejuvenation meets tradition

Image: Pexels

Relax in a Jimjilbang

Dress up in traditional attire and capture stunning memories in Seoul's historic neighborhoods

Image: Pexels

Witness a Hanbok Photoshoot

Enjoy a serene boat ride along the Han River, offering picturesque views of the city's skyline

Image: Pexels

Cruise the Han River

Wander through a charming village of traditional Korean houses, nestled amidst a modern city

Marvel at Bukchon Hanok Village

Image: Pexels

Immerse yourself in Korea's martial arts heritage with a Taekwondo class

Image: Pexels

Learn Taekwondo

Stand on the edge of history at the Demilitarized Zone, a symbol of the Korean Peninsula's division

Visit the DMZ

Image: Pexels

Dive into the vibrant world of K-pop through dance studios, themed cafes, and entertainment events

Image: Pexels

Discover K-pop Culture

