10 things to do if you visit South Korea
Step back in time at Gyeongbokgung Palace, where history and architecture intertwine in a majestic setting
Image: Pexels
Explore Seoul's Palaces
Conquer Korea's rugged beauty at Seoraksan, a hiker's paradise with breathtaking views
Image: Pexels
Hike Seoraksan Mountain
Savor the flavors of Korea with mouthwatering street food like hotteok, tteokbokki, and odeng
Image: Pexels
Indulge in Street Food
Experience ultimate relaxation at a Korean spa and sauna, where rejuvenation meets tradition
Image: Pexels
Relax in a Jimjilbang
Dress up in traditional attire and capture stunning memories in Seoul's historic neighborhoods
Image: Pexels
Witness a Hanbok Photoshoot
Enjoy a serene boat ride along the Han River, offering picturesque views of the city's skyline
Image: Pexels
Cruise the Han River
Wander through a charming village of traditional Korean houses, nestled amidst a modern city
Marvel at Bukchon Hanok Village
Image: Pexels
Immerse yourself in Korea's martial arts heritage with a Taekwondo class
Image: Pexels
Learn Taekwondo
Stand on the edge of history at the Demilitarized Zone, a symbol of the Korean Peninsula's division
Visit the DMZ
Image: Pexels
Dive into the vibrant world of K-pop through dance studios, themed cafes, and entertainment events
Image: Pexels
Discover K-pop Culture