10 things to do when in South Korea
Roll up your sleeves and dive into South Korea's culinary culture by mastering the art of kimchi-making, the country's beloved fermented dish
Kimchi Making
Image Source: Pexels
Time travel to Korea's royal past as you stroll through splendid palaces like Gyeongbokgung, where history comes to life
Palace Hopping
Image Source: Pexels
Seek Zen in the bustling city; experience tranquility in Buddhist temples, like the enchanting Jogyesa Temple
Temple Stay
Image Source: Pexels
Transform into royalty with a hanbok photoshoot, turning the streets into your personal catwalk
Hanbok Fashion Show
Image Source: Pexels
The Korean border can be checked out with a tour of the demilitarized zone, where history meets geopolitics
DMZ Visit
Image Source: Pexels
Savor the symphony of flavors in a sizzling stone bowl of bibimbap; it's food poetry you can eat
Bibimbap Bliss
Image Source: Pexels
Be mesmerized by the rhythmic madness of Nanta, a non-verbal performance where kitchen utensils become percussion instruments
Nanta Show
Image Source: Pexels
Explore Korea's hidden gems by ferry-hopping between stunning islands like Jeju, where nature reigns supreme
Island Hopping
Image Source: Pexels
Shed inhibitions (and clothes) in a traditional Korean bathhouse; it's a self-care Korean style
Jjimjilbang Soak
Image Source: Pexels
Channel your inner idol with a K-pop dance class and maybe even groove like a member of BTS
K-pop Dance Class
Image Source: Pexels
