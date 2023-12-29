Heading 3

10 things to do when in South Korea

Roll up your sleeves and dive into South Korea's culinary culture by mastering the art of kimchi-making, the country's beloved fermented dish

Kimchi Making

Time travel to Korea's royal past as you stroll through splendid palaces like Gyeongbokgung, where history comes to life

Palace Hopping

Seek Zen in the bustling city; experience tranquility in Buddhist temples, like the enchanting Jogyesa Temple

Temple Stay

Transform into royalty with a hanbok photoshoot, turning the streets into your personal catwalk

Hanbok Fashion Show 

The Korean border can be checked out with a tour of the demilitarized zone, where history meets geopolitics

DMZ Visit

Savor the symphony of flavors in a sizzling stone bowl of bibimbap; it's food poetry you can eat

 Bibimbap Bliss

Be mesmerized by the rhythmic madness of Nanta, a non-verbal performance where kitchen utensils become percussion instruments

Nanta Show

Explore Korea's hidden gems by ferry-hopping between stunning islands like Jeju, where nature reigns supreme

Island Hopping

Shed inhibitions (and clothes) in a traditional Korean bathhouse; it's a self-care Korean style

Jjimjilbang Soak

Channel your inner idol with a K-pop dance class and maybe even groove like a member of BTS

 K-pop Dance Class

