10 things to know about Byeon Woo Seok
Byeon Woo Seok is a Scorpio, born on October 31, 1991
Zodiac Sign
He stands tall at 187 cm
Height
He debuted as a model in the 2015 F/W Men’s Fashion Show and took acting classes to hone his skills
Early Career
Before his rise to fame, he completed his military service, working as an administrative officer at the 37th Division’s Public Information Department in 2013
Military Service
His acting debut was in the 2016 tvN drama “Dear My Friends”
Acting Debut
He gained popularity after starring in the drama “Record of Youth”
Breakthrough
Byeon Woo Seok is interested in taking on a variety of characters, including psychopathic or fantasy roles
Diverse Roles
His motto is to ‘enjoy life to the fullest’ and pursue happiness
Life Motto
He has a chihuahua dog named Mochi
Pet Lover
He played the role of Woon-ho in the Netflix film “20th Century Girl” and the mysterious villain in "Strong Girl Nam-soon" including “lovely runner” that made him world-famous
Recent Work
