Heading 3

Pujya Doss

may 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 things to know about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok is a Scorpio, born on October 31, 1991

Image: Byeon Woo Seok's Instagram 

Zodiac Sign

He stands tall at 187 cm

Image: Byeon Woo Seok's Instagram 

Height

He debuted as a model in the 2015 F/W Men’s Fashion Show and took acting classes to hone his skills

Early Career

Image: Byeon Woo Seok's Instagram 

Before his rise to fame, he completed his military service, working as an administrative officer at the 37th Division’s Public Information Department in 2013

Military Service

Image: Byeon Woo Seok's Instagram 

His acting debut was in the 2016 tvN drama “Dear My Friends”

Acting Debut

Image: Byeon Woo Seok's Instagram 

He gained popularity after starring in the drama “Record of Youth”

Breakthrough

Image: Byeon Woo Seok's Instagram 

Byeon Woo Seok is interested in taking on a variety of characters, including psychopathic or fantasy roles

Diverse Roles

Image: Byeon Woo Seok's Instagram 

His motto is to ‘enjoy life to the fullest’ and pursue happiness

Life Motto

Image: Byeon Woo Seok's Instagram 

He has a chihuahua dog named Mochi

Pet Lover

Image: Byeon Woo Seok's Instagram 

He played the role of Woon-ho in the Netflix film “20th Century Girl” and the mysterious villain in "Strong Girl Nam-soon" including “lovely runner” that made him world-famous

Recent Work

Image: Byeon Woo Seok's Instagram 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here