Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 14, 2024
10 things to know about Karan Johar
Karan Johar's real name is Rahul Kumar Johar
#1
Image Source: Karan Johar Instagram
He has a master's degree in French and can speak French fluently
#2
Image Source: Karan Johar Instagram
Karan Johar made his full-fledged acting debut in Bombay Velvet and only charged a fee of Rs.11
#3
Image Source: Karan Johar Instagram
He was superstitious about using the letter 'K' at the start of every movie, but after seeing Lage Raho Munna Bhai he decided to let go of it
#4
Image Source: Karan Johar Instagram
Karan Johar is a philanthropist, actively supporting many charities and initiatives
Image Source: Karan Johar Instagram
#5
Karan Johar made his directorial debut with the hit film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" in 1998
#6
Image Source: Karan Johar Instagram
He became the first Indian filmmaker to be a Jury Member in the Miss World Competition in 2006
#7
Image Source: Karan Johar Instagram
Karan Johar worked as a costume designer before debuting as film director in films like Dil To Pagal Hai, DDLJ and many more
#8
Image Source: Karan Johar Instagram
#9
Image Source: Karan Johar Instagram
Karan Johar entered the film industry as an assistant director in Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995
Karan Johar has been the host of Koffee With Karan since 2004
#10
Image Source: Karan Johar Instagram
