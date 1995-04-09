10 Things To Know About Kim Da Mi
Da Mi was born on April 9, 1995 in Paju Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
Image Source: tvN
She attended Incheon National University under the Department of Performing Arts. After graduating college in 2017, Da Mi jumpstarted her career by gaining experience on stage and in independent films
Image Source: tvN
2017 was a big year for Da Mi. She not only graduated from college, but she also bagged two movie roles! Her first big break was the independent film Romans 8:37
Image Source: tvN
Shortly after her first two major movies, Da Mi bagged the lead role in the horror-mystery film The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, besting 1,500 aspirants in the auditions
Image Source: tvN
Given her superb acting chops in crowd-favorite K-drama Itaewon Class, it might come as a surprise to some that the show is actually Da Mi’s first-ever lead role on television
Image Source: tvN
In an interview with W Korea, Da Mi explains how she is neither introverted nor extroverted and that this has been her personality since childhood
Image Source: tvN
Despite having started not too long ago, Da Mi has proven time and again that she’s got what it takes to establish a flourishing career as an actress
Image Source: JTBC
Fans of this bright young thing can rejoice for she’s got a few projects set to roll out soon. The first is the SBS series Our Beloved Summer where Da Mi stars alongside Choi Woo Shik
Image Source: JTBC
Da Mi is part of the Korean agency called And Marq, which also represents Kingdom star Kim Hye Jun, who played Queen Consort Cho in the zombie thriller series
Image Source: JTBC
Click Here
Our eyes have failed us because when she’s placed next to our ultimate oppa, Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi appears to be short. But did you know that she actually stands at 170 cm?
Image Source: JTBC