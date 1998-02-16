Heading 3

Moupriya Banerjee

june 01, 2024

Entertainment

10 things to know about Kim Soo Hyun

Born on February 16, 1998, Kim Soo Hyun is an Aquarius

Image: tvN

Zodiac Sign

Kim Soo Hyun is one of the tallest Korean actors with a height of 180 cm

Image: tvN

Height

Kim Soo Hyun’s father Kim Chung Hoon was the lead singer of Seven Dolphins, an underground rock band in the 80s Korea

His father is a singer

Image: GOOLDMEDALIST

Kim Soo Hyun’s mother is the one who motivated him to pursue acting and enroll in classes to learn the craft

His mother encouraged him most

Image: tvN

Kim Soo Hyun enlisted for mandatory military service on October 23, 2017, as an active duty soldier and was discharged on July 1, 2019

Military enlistment

Image: tvN

For his exceptional conduct, Kim Soo Hyun was promoted to Sergent position during his military service in February 2019

Military achievement

Image: GOLDMEDALIST

Kim Soo Hyun marked his television drama debut with the 2007 sitcom Kimchi Cheese Smile

Acting debut

Image: MBC

After starring in the popular high school musical drama Dream High (2011), he gained explosive popularity

Career breakthrough

Image: KBS2

Just like his father, Kim Soo Hyun also sings well and he sang OSTs for many of his dramas including Dream High, My Love from the Star, Queen of Tears, and more

He is a singer

Image: KBS2

Kim Soo Hyun’s acting portfolio is filled with high-budget projects and his latest one is the wild success K-drama Queen of Tears

Recent work

Image: tvN

