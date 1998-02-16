10 things to know about Kim Soo Hyun
Born on February 16, 1998, Kim Soo Hyun is an Aquarius
Zodiac Sign
Kim Soo Hyun is one of the tallest Korean actors with a height of 180 cm
Height
Kim Soo Hyun’s father Kim Chung Hoon was the lead singer of Seven Dolphins, an underground rock band in the 80s Korea
His father is a singer
Kim Soo Hyun’s mother is the one who motivated him to pursue acting and enroll in classes to learn the craft
His mother encouraged him most
Kim Soo Hyun enlisted for mandatory military service on October 23, 2017, as an active duty soldier and was discharged on July 1, 2019
Military enlistment
For his exceptional conduct, Kim Soo Hyun was promoted to Sergent position during his military service in February 2019
Military achievement
Kim Soo Hyun marked his television drama debut with the 2007 sitcom Kimchi Cheese Smile
Acting debut
After starring in the popular high school musical drama Dream High (2011), he gained explosive popularity
Career breakthrough
Just like his father, Kim Soo Hyun also sings well and he sang OSTs for many of his dramas including Dream High, My Love from the Star, Queen of Tears, and more
He is a singer
Kim Soo Hyun’s acting portfolio is filled with high-budget projects and his latest one is the wild success K-drama Queen of Tears
Recent work
