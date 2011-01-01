10 Things to Know About Nam Joo Hyuk

Joo Hyuk was born on February 22, 1994 in Busan, South Korea
He's a Pisces
Image credits: Nam Joo Hyuk’s Instagram
At the age of only 19 years old, Joo Hyuk decided to give modeling a shot by joining a contest sponsored by YG KPlus under YG Entertainment
He started out as a model
Image credits: Nam Joo Hyuk’s Instagram
Joo Hyuk’s experience in acting in front of cameras didn’t instantly start with the TV shows we know him for. Prior to becoming the sought-after actor he is now, he first appeared in the music videos of K-pop
He's appeared in a number of music videos
Image credits: Nam Joo Hyuk’s Instagram
Joo Hyuk kicked off his K-drama journey as Park Dae-bak, a computer genius in the 2014 romantic-comedy series The Idle Mermaid
His first K-drama role was for "The Idle Mermaid"
Image credits: Nam Joo Hyuk’s Instagram
In 2018, Joo Hyuk landed a main role for his silver screen debut, The Great Battle, a historical action film set in the late 7th century. It was also in that same year that he bagged the Best New Actor Award
He won an award for his debut film in 2018
Image credits: Nam Joo Hyuk’s Instagram
Joo Hyuk shot to even more fame after getting cast as Jung Joon-hyung in MBC’s Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo in 2016. He starred alongside Lee Sung Kyung in the coming-of-age romantic drama
His breakout role was for "Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo"
Image credits: Nam Joo Hyuk’s Instagram
In 2020, Joo Hyuk left YG Entertainment to join Management SOOP, a South Korean acting agency established in 2011. This company is also home to other talents such as Gong Yoo, Choi Woo Shik, etc
He's handled by Management SOOP
Image credits: Nam Joo Hyuk’s Instagram
Acting isn’t the only thing that Joo Hyuk is passionate about. Sports, particularly basketball, actually has a special place in his heart as well
He originally wanted to become a basketball player
Image credits: Nam Joo Hyuk’s Instagram
As an avid dog lover, Nam Joo Hyuk is a proud dad of 2 adorable poodles named Ga-eul and Gob-soon. He often brings them out to play and they have even joined him in a photoshoot with Dior
He has 2 poodles
Image credits: Nam Joo Hyuk’s Instagram
Nam Joo Hyuk isn’t just gifted in acting and modelling – he’s also artistically inclined and enjoys painting in his free time. He has posted some pictures of his artwork on his Instagram