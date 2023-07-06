Heading 3

July 06, 2023

10 Things to Know about Niharika Konidela 

Niharika Konidela made her acting debut with the role of Sandhya in the movie Oka Manasu in 2016

Actress 

Konidela is also a renowned producer. Under the “Pink Elephant Pictures” label, she makes movies and web series 

Producer 

The actress is born in the celebrated Allu-Konidela family. Nagendra Babu, a veteran actor and producer, is her father 

Family 

Varun Tej Konidela is her brother and Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, and Allu Arjun are her cousins 

Brothers 

Personality 

The producer takes fashion as an expression of her personality. Her style is vivacious and alluring 

Marriage 

Niharika Konidela tied the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on 9th December 2020

Her marriage was a destination wedding that took place at Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, Rajasthan 

Destination 

The couple decided to part ways and stunned everyone with their divorce announcement on 5th July 2023

Divorce 

Privacy 

The producer mentioned that it was a mutual decision and requested some privacy to figure things out 

Niharika Konidela is grateful to her friends and family for standing by her in tough times and supporting her unconditionally 

Grateful 

