Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
July 06, 2023
10 Things to Know about Niharika Konidela
Niharika Konidela made her acting debut with the role of Sandhya in the movie Oka Manasu in 2016
Actress
Images: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Konidela is also a renowned producer. Under the “Pink Elephant Pictures” label, she makes movies and web series
Images: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Producer
The actress is born in the celebrated Allu-Konidela family. Nagendra Babu, a veteran actor and producer, is her father
Family
Images: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Varun Tej Konidela is her brother and Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaisshnav Tej, and Allu Arjun are her cousins
Brothers
Images: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Personality
Images: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
The producer takes fashion as an expression of her personality. Her style is vivacious and alluring
Marriage
Niharika Konidela tied the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on 9th December 2020
Images: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Her marriage was a destination wedding that took place at Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, Rajasthan
Destination
Images: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
The couple decided to part ways and stunned everyone with their divorce announcement on 5th July 2023
Divorce
Images: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Privacy
Images: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
The producer mentioned that it was a mutual decision and requested some privacy to figure things out
Niharika Konidela is grateful to her friends and family for standing by her in tough times and supporting her unconditionally
Grateful
Images: Niharika Konidela’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.