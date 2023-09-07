Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
september 07, 2023
10 things to know about the Kardashians
The first words spoken on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' was "I hate you” in the first episode
#1
Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and Lamar's wedding was 30 days after they met
#2
Image: Khloe Kardashian's Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian's children Mason and Reign Disick share the same birthday, but five years apart
Image: Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram
#3
Kim Kardashian's diamond earrings that she lost in the ocean on the infamous Bora Bora trip were found
#4
Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram
#5
Image: Kendall Jenner's Instagram
Kendall Jenner's first job was walking dogs
Kourtney's middle name is Mary
#6
Image: Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, proposed to her first on her 33rd Birthday
#7
Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram
Before KUWTK, Kourtney appeared on the Reality show 'Filthy Rich: Cattle Ranch’
#8
Image: Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram
Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s birth name is Kristen Houghton
#9
Image: Kris Jenner's Instagram
Kim Kardashian always blow-dries jewelry before putting it on
#10
Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram
