Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

september 07, 2023

10 things to know about the Kardashians

The first words spoken on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' was "I hate you” in the first episode

#1

Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram 

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar's wedding was 30 days after they met

#2

Image: Khloe Kardashian's Instagram 

Kourtney Kardashian's children Mason and Reign Disick share the same birthday, but five years apart

Image: Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram 

#3

Kim Kardashian's diamond earrings that she lost in the ocean on the infamous Bora Bora trip were found

#4

Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram 

#5

Image: Kendall Jenner's Instagram

Kendall Jenner's first job was walking dogs

Kourtney's middle name is Mary

#6

Image: Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram 

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, proposed to her first on her 33rd Birthday

#7

Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram 

Before KUWTK, Kourtney appeared on the Reality show 'Filthy Rich: Cattle Ranch’

#8

Image: Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram 

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s birth name is Kristen Houghton

#9

Image: Kris Jenner's Instagram 

Kim Kardashian always blow-dries jewelry before putting it on

#10

Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram 

