10 things to remember while traveling to South Korea
Pujya Doss
Image: Pexels
Language
Learn basic Korean phrases. While English is used in tourist areas, locals appreciate efforts to speak Korean, enhancing your experience and fostering connections
Bow slightly when greeting. Remove shoes indoors. Respect elders. Understanding and practicing these customs ensures a smoother cultural exchange, deepening your appreciation of Korean traditions
Image: Pexels
Cultural Etiquette
Master the efficient subway system and buses. Navigating public transport opens up Seoul and beyond, offering an authentic and economical way to explore the vibrant landscapes
Image: Pexels
Public Transportation
Dive into Korea's culinary scene by sampling diverse street foods. From savory tteokbokki to sweet hotteok, indulge your taste buds in the bustling markets
Image: Pexels
Street Food Adventure
Unlike in many Western countries, tipping is not common. Service charges are often included, making it unnecessary. Save the extra cash for more exciting experiences
Image: Pexels
Tipping Culture
While credit cards are widely accepted, having cash on hand is advisable. Small shops, local markets, and some transportation options may prefer cash transactions
Image: Pexels
Cash is King
Korea experiences distinct seasons. Plan your wardrobe accordingly. From cherry blossoms in spring to vibrant foliage in autumn, each season offers a unique charm
Seasonal Considerations
Image: Pexels
Maintain a comfortable physical distance in crowded places. Koreans value personal space, and respecting this unspoken rule ensures a positive and considerate interaction
Image: Pexels
Respect for Personal Space
Embrace the omnipresent side dish. Kimchi, a staple in Korean cuisine, is more than food it's a cultural symbol. Develop a taste for its spicy, fermented goodness
Kimchi Culture
Image: Pexels
Click Here
Korea is a tech powerhouse. Stay connected with widespread Wi-Fi. Download local apps for navigation and translation, ensuring a seamless and tech-savvy travel experience
Technology Hub
Image: Pexels