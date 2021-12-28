ENTERTAINMENT

10 Things you didn’t know about Dhanush

Real Name

Dhanush’s real name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Unique Star

He didn’t want to share his stage name with other actors like Prabhu and Prabhu Deva and hence opted for the name Dhanush

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Actor by choice?

The National Award-winning actor was forced into acting

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Chef

He revealed in an interview that he always loved cooking and wanted to pursue Hotel Management

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Just 6 Minutes!

His viral song ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ was written by him in less than 10 minutes

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Dhanush married superstar Rajnikanth’s daughter Aishwarya, who is two years older than him when he was just 21

Married young

Image: Pinkvilla

He is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and named his two sons Yatra and Linga

Believer

Image: Dhanush Instagram

In 2011, Dhanush won the Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity award by PETA

Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity

Image: Aishwaryaa R Dhanush Instagram

Reportedly, his cameo appearance in Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) was cropped out without him knowing and the incident hurt the actor

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Dhanush loves music more than acting and had said in an interview that it’s music that drives the actor in him

Music Lover

Image: Dhanush Instagram

