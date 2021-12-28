ENTERTAINMENT
DEC 28, 2021
10 Things you didn’t know about Dhanush
Real Name
Dhanush’s real name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Unique Star
He didn’t want to share his stage name with other actors like Prabhu and Prabhu Deva and hence opted for the name Dhanush
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Actor by choice?
The National Award-winning actor was forced into acting
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Chef
He revealed in an interview that he always loved cooking and wanted to pursue Hotel Management
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Just 6 Minutes!
His viral song ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ was written by him in less than 10 minutes
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Dhanush married superstar Rajnikanth’s daughter Aishwarya, who is two years older than him when he was just 21
Married young
Image: Pinkvilla
He is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and named his two sons Yatra and Linga
Believer
Image: Dhanush Instagram
In 2011, Dhanush won the Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity award by PETA
Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity
Image: Aishwaryaa R Dhanush Instagram
Reportedly, his cameo appearance in Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) was cropped out without him knowing and the incident hurt the actor
Tanu Weds Manu Returns
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Dhanush loves music more than acting and had said in an interview that it’s music that drives the actor in him
Music Lover
Image: Dhanush Instagram
