june 14, 2024

Entertainment

10 Things You Need to Know About K-pop

Pujya Doss

K-pop stands for Korean pop music. It's a genre that includes a variety of styles like pop, hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

What is K-pop?

K-pop is loved all over the world, not just in South Korea. Bands like BTS and BLACKPINK have fans from every corner of the globe

Image: YG Entertainment

Global Popularity

K-pop idols go through intense training. They often join entertainment companies at a young age and train for several years in singing, dancing, and even languages before debuting

Training Process

Image: JYP Entertainment

Most K-pop artists are part of groups, not solo performers. These groups can have anywhere from 4 to 13 members, each with specific roles like leader, main vocalist, rapper, and dancer

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Idol Groups

K-pop music videos are known for their high production quality, colorful visuals, and intricate choreography. They often tell a story or follow a theme

Music Videos

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

K-pop fans, known as "stans," are incredibly dedicated. They support their favorite idols by buying albums, streaming music, and even organizing charity events in their idols' names

Fan Culture

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

At K-pop concerts, fans use lightsticks to show support. Each group has a unique lightstick design, and the audience creates a sea of light by waving them during performances

Lightsticks

Image: JYP Entertainment

K-pop idols frequently appear on variety shows where they play games, showcase talents, and interact with fans. These shows help fans get to know idols better beyond their music

Variety Shows

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

In K-pop, a "comeback" refers to the release of new music. Even if an artist hasn’t been away, each new album or single is called a comeback and is highly anticipated

Comebacks

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

K-pop idols are also fashion icons. They often set trends with their unique and stylish outfits, both onstage and off. Fashion is a big part of their overall image and appeal

Fashion and Style

Image: Pledis Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

