10 Things You Need to Know About K-pop
K-pop stands for Korean pop music. It's a genre that includes a variety of styles like pop, hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
What is K-pop?
K-pop is loved all over the world, not just in South Korea. Bands like BTS and BLACKPINK have fans from every corner of the globe
Image: YG Entertainment
Global Popularity
K-pop idols go through intense training. They often join entertainment companies at a young age and train for several years in singing, dancing, and even languages before debuting
Training Process
Image: JYP Entertainment
Most K-pop artists are part of groups, not solo performers. These groups can have anywhere from 4 to 13 members, each with specific roles like leader, main vocalist, rapper, and dancer
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Idol Groups
K-pop music videos are known for their high production quality, colorful visuals, and intricate choreography. They often tell a story or follow a theme
Music Videos
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
K-pop fans, known as "stans," are incredibly dedicated. They support their favorite idols by buying albums, streaming music, and even organizing charity events in their idols' names
Fan Culture
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
At K-pop concerts, fans use lightsticks to show support. Each group has a unique lightstick design, and the audience creates a sea of light by waving them during performances
Lightsticks
Image: JYP Entertainment
K-pop idols frequently appear on variety shows where they play games, showcase talents, and interact with fans. These shows help fans get to know idols better beyond their music
Variety Shows
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
In K-pop, a "comeback" refers to the release of new music. Even if an artist hasn’t been away, each new album or single is called a comeback and is highly anticipated
Comebacks
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
K-pop idols are also fashion icons. They often set trends with their unique and stylish outfits, both onstage and off. Fashion is a big part of their overall image and appeal
Fashion and Style
Image: Pledis Entertainment