November 14, 2023

10 Things you will notice in K-dramas 

In Korea, being polite to older people is very important. People show respect by not facing seniors while drinking and using both hands when taking things or shaking hands 

Image source- SBS TV

Respect for Elders

Work dinners are significant for bonding, but they can be tiring

Work Meals

Image source- Pexels

All young men in Korea have to join the military for a few years. Even famous people like actors or K-pop stars must serve

Image source- tvN

Mandatory Military Service

In Korea, people don’t call each other by first names directly because it's seen as impolite. They use special titles to show respect, depending on how formal the relationship is

Image source- ENA

 Importance of Titles

On Korean TV, you won't see many hugs or kisses. In real life, public displays of affection aren't common because it's considered inappropriate

Image source- SBS TV

Awkward Affection

In Korea, students feel a lot of pressure to do well in exams to get into good universities. They start preparing early, and it's a big deal for their future

Tough Entrance Exams 

Image source- KBS2

It's normal to take off shoes before entering someone's home. They do this to keep the house clean

Image source- Pexels

 No Shoes Inside

Koreans believe blood types can tell something about a person's personality or health, so they care a lot about it

Image source- Han Hyo Joo’s Instagram

 Obsession with Blood Type

Beauty is a big deal in Korea, and many people get plastic surgery. The way you look can affect your chances of getting a job

Image source- tvN

High Beauty Standards

Celebrities in Korea are watched all the time and can face a lot of pressure from fans and the media. They often keep their personal lives private, and their careers are heavily controlled by management agencies

Image source- tvN

Obsessive Celebrity Craze

