10 Things you will notice in K-dramas
In Korea, being polite to older people is very important. People show respect by not facing seniors while drinking and using both hands when taking things or shaking hands
Respect for Elders
Work dinners are significant for bonding, but they can be tiring
Work Meals
All young men in Korea have to join the military for a few years. Even famous people like actors or K-pop stars must serve
Mandatory Military Service
In Korea, people don’t call each other by first names directly because it's seen as impolite. They use special titles to show respect, depending on how formal the relationship is
Importance of Titles
On Korean TV, you won't see many hugs or kisses. In real life, public displays of affection aren't common because it's considered inappropriate
Awkward Affection
In Korea, students feel a lot of pressure to do well in exams to get into good universities. They start preparing early, and it's a big deal for their future
Tough Entrance Exams
It's normal to take off shoes before entering someone's home. They do this to keep the house clean
No Shoes Inside
Koreans believe blood types can tell something about a person's personality or health, so they care a lot about it
Obsession with Blood Type
Beauty is a big deal in Korea, and many people get plastic surgery. The way you look can affect your chances of getting a job
High Beauty Standards
Celebrities in Korea are watched all the time and can face a lot of pressure from fans and the media. They often keep their personal lives private, and their careers are heavily controlled by management agencies
Obsessive Celebrity Craze